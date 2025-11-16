Bihar Elections 2025: Oath-taking ceremony likely on Nov 19 or 20, say sources
INDIA
After the BJP-led NDA's sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, deliberations on the government formation have intensified in the political streets of Patna. With the BJP emerging as the single-largest party in the state, having secured 89 of the 101 seats it contested, discussions on the oath-taking ceremony are underway - with Nitish Kumar projected to continue as the Chief Minister.
According to a report by India Today, citing sources, the oath-taking ceremony for the new government in Bihar is likely to take place on November 19 or 20, once Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schedule is finalised. Meanwhile, preparations for the grand swearing-in ceremony are underway at Patna's Gandhi Maidan, with Prime Minister Modi, along with the Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states, expected to be there.
The BJP-led NDA saw a landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, crossing the crucial majority mark with 204 seats in the 243-member Assembly. Meanwhile, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, the Congress is a part of, saw a humiliating drubbing as it could not even cross the 50 mark.