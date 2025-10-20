Bihar Election 2025: Who is Jyoti Singh? Actor Pawan Singh's wife files nomination from Karakat seat

Viral video shows Congress leadr Rahul Gandhi makes Imarti, besan laddhus; WATCH
INDIA
As Jyoti submitted her nomination, a large crowd of local people gathered to show their support. Jyoti's move comes just days after her husband declared he would not contest the Bihar elections and would remain a "true soldier" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read on for more on this.
Jyoti Singh, wife of Bhojpuri film actor Pawan Singh, has filed her nomination as an independent candidate from Karakat constituency ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar. As Jyoti submitted her nomination, a large crowd of local people gathered to show their support. Jyoti's move comes just days after her husband declared he would not contest the Bihar elections and would remain a "true soldier" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), part of the state's ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Jyoti's father Rambabu Singh stated people of Karakat had a connection with his daughter. He said: "The people of Karakat developed a close connection with Jyoti Singh when she campaigned for Pawan Singh during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections."