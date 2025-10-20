FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bihar Election 2025: Hemant Soren's JMM drops out of race days after declaring solo contest

The development comes just two days after the party said it would fight the elections by itself on six assembly seats. JMM, which holds power in Jharkhand, is part of the Opposition INDIA bloc -- also comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress. Read on for more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 20, 2025, 07:08 PM IST

Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has announced that it will not contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. The development comes just two days after the party said it would fight the elections by itself on six assembly seats. JMM, which holds power in Jharkhand, is part of the Opposition INDIA bloc -- also comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress. The three parties also share power in Jharkhand -- an alliance which now seems to be on shaky ground.

Senior JMM leader Sudivya Kumar has said his party will review the alliance in Jharkhand and give a befitting response to the Bihar snub. "The RJD and the Congress are responsible for depriving JMM from contesting the election as part of a political conspiracy. JMM will give a befitting reply to this, and review its alliance with RJD and Congress," said Kumar, who also serves as Jharkhand's minister of tourism.

