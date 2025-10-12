Bihar elections 2025: NDA seat share plan on 243 seats OUT, BJP, JDU to contest on 101 seats, Chirag Paswan's LJP gets...

NDA's seat share plan on 243 seats OUT! BJP and Nitish Kumar led JDU to contest on 101 seats each. Chirag Paswan's LJP to contest on 29 seats in Bihar elections 2025.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan demanded 35-40 seats and Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, on the other hand, pressed for 15 seats.

NDA seat-share for Bihar polls

Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) – 101

Janata Dal (United) ( JDU) – 101

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) ( LJP (R)) – 29

Rashtriya Lok Morcha ( RLM) – 06

Hindustani Awam Party (Secular) ( HAM) – 06

Bihar elections 2025

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).