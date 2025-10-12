Bihar elections 2025: NDA seat share plan on 243 seats OUT, BJP, JDU to contest on 101 seats, Chirag Paswan's LJP gets...
Not Amazon, ED gives BIG offer to this e-commerce giant to settle FEMA violation case, says 'admit fault, pay...'
Meet Himanshu Jakhar, India’s teen javelin sensation who shattered Neeraj Chopra’s historic junior meet record
Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott makes MASSIVE donation of Rs 3726200100 to...; still has net worth of Rs...
After Diljit Dosanjh, THIS actor steps away from Anees Bazmee's No Entry 2: Report
Bangladesh's Yunus issues BIG statement on anti-Hindu violence in country: 'One of India's specialty...'
Bobby Deol shares BIG update on his sons Aryaman Deol, Dharam Deol's acting debut: 'Dono bete mere saath....'
IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes first player to scale Everest-like milestone in women’s cricket
Soha Ali Khan turns Diwali cleaning into fun fitness routine; fans love her energetic twist on festive prep
Where is IAS Srushti Deshmukh, wife of IAS Nagarjun Gowda, these days? Know her current posting
INDIA
NDA's seat share plan on 243 seats OUT! BJP and Nitish Kumar led JDU to contest on 101 seats each. Chirag Paswan's LJP to contest on 29 seats in Bihar elections 2025.
NDA's seat share plan on 243 seats OUT! BJP and Nitish Kumar led JDU to contest on 101 seats each. Chirag Paswan's LJP to contest on 29 setas in Bihar elections 2025. While Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) gets only 6 seats.
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan demanded 35-40 seats and Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, on the other hand, pressed for 15 seats.
The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).