Bihar elections 2025: NDA's manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' RELEASED, promises 25 guarantees, 1 crore jobs, lakhpati didis, international airport,...

Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, NDA has revealed their manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' in Patna on Friday. NDA in its manifesto has promised 25 guarantees including one crore jobs, lakhpati didis, international airport in Bihar, Medicity, Filmcity, etc.

Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister and Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) custodian Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha and other key leaders jointly released NDA's manifesto.

Earlier, NDA bloc (Mahagathbandhan) released its manisfesto, 'Bihar ka tejashwi pran', promising government jobs and increase in reservation upto 60%. INDIA Bloc has announced Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face.

25 Guarantees of the NDA Manifesto