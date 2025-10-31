Bihar elections 2025: NDA's manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' RELEASED, promises 25 guarantees, 1 crore jobs, lakhpati didis, international airport,...

Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, NDA has revealed their manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' in Patna on Friday. NDA in its manifesto has promised 25 guarantees including one crore jobs, lakhpati didis, international airport in Bihar, Medicity, Filmcity, etc.
Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister and Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) custodian Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha and other key leaders jointly released NDA's manifesto.
Earlier, NDA bloc (Mahagathbandhan) released its manisfesto, 'Bihar ka tejashwi pran', promising government jobs and increase in reservation upto 60%. INDIA Bloc has announced Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face.
25 Guarantees of the NDA Manifesto
- One crore jobs government jobs guaranteed, NDA will conduct a skill census to provide skill-based employment, and establish Bihar as a global skilling hub with mega skill centers in every district.
- Under 'Lakhpati-didi' scheme, financial assisstance of 2 lakh rupees to be provided to women, and will make 1 crore women Lakhpati Didi. NDA guarantees to work towards making identified women entrepreneurs crorepati through 'Mission Crorepati'.
- Economic and social empowerment of the Extremely Backward Classes: NDA promises to provide financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to the most backward classes, including Chandravanshi, Halwai, Kanu, Dangi, Turha, Amat, Kevart, Rajbanshi, Gaderia, and others.
- The Karpoori Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi : Under Karpoori Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi, NDA promises to provide farmers with Rs 3,000 per year, a total of Rs 9,000, investing Rs 1 lakh crore in agri-infrastructure, and purchasing all major crops (paddy, wheat, pulses, and maize) at the Panchayat level at the MSP.
- The Jubba Sahni Fishermen Assistance Scheme will be launched, providing Rs 4,500 to each fish farmer. NDA guarantees to spend Rs 9,000, doubling production and exports through the Fisheries Mission. Additionally, promises to launch Bihar Milk Mission and establish chilling and processing centers at the block level to provide this facility in every village.
- Expressways and Rail connectivity: Under Bihar Gati Shakti Master Plan, NDA promises to modernise 7 expressways, 3,600 km of rail track, and expand the Amrit Bharat Express and Namo Rapid Rail services.
- Promises to build a Greenfield city in Patna and sacred birthplace of Mother Janaki as a world-class spiritual city called "Sitapuram."
- Direct International Flights from Bihar: A Greenfield International Airport near Patna, international airports in Darbhanga, Purnia, and Bhagalpur, domestic flights from 10 new cities, and metro services in 4 new cities.
- Under the Developed Bihar Industrial Mission, NDA guarantees to invest of Rs 1 lakh crore and create a Developed Bihar Industrial Development Master Plan to create job opportunities.
- Factory in Every District, Employment in Every Home
- Era of New-Age Economy in Bihar, establishing Bihar as a 'global back-end hub' and 'global workplace', attracting Rs 50 lakh crore in investment.
- 'Panchamrit' Guarantee for the Poor: Free rations, 125 units of free electricity, free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, 50 lakh new pucca houses, and social security pensions.
- Free quality education from KG to PG
- Double agricultural exports with Made in Bihar for the World
- Make Bihar as 'Textile Hub' of South Asia through the Mithila Mega Textile and Design Park and the Ang Mega Silk Park.
- Make Bihar 'New Tech Hub' of Eastern India, with Defense Corridor, Semiconductor Manufacturing Park, Global Capability Centers, Mega Tech City, and Fintech City.
- Promises to promote 'Vocal for Local' through 100 MSME parks and over 50,000 cottage enterprises.
- Education City in Bihar, including revamping major district schools with Rs 5,000 crore investment, and establish Centers of Excellence to provide AI training to every citizen.
- Establish World-Class Medicity, and establish state-of-the-art super-specialty hospitals and special schools dedicated to pediatrics and autism.
- Build a Bihar Sports City, and establish Centers of Excellence dedicated to identified priority sports in each division.
- Promises Rs 2,000 per month to all Scheduled Caste students studying in higher educational institutions, establish residential schools in every subdivision, and establish a special venture fund for entrepreneurs.
- Provide financial assistance, skills training, life insurance of Rs 4 lakh to auto-taxi and e-rickshaw drivers, and provide collateral-free vehicle loans to gig workers and auto-taxi drivers at the lowest interest rate.
- Spiritual Tourism: Construction of the Maa Janaki Temple, Vishnupad, and Mahabodhi Corridor, and development of the Ramayana, Jain, Buddhist, and Ganga Circuits. Collateral-free loans for the establishment of 100,000 green homestays.
- Establishment of a Film City and Sharda Sinha Arts and Cultural University, along with the Bihar School of Drama and Film and Television Institute, will be launched.
- Flood-Free Bihar in 5 Years.
