Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minutes, new Rapid Rail to cut time between these two cities, here's all you need to know

Bihar elections 2025: NDA likely to announce seat-sharing today; BJP leader says, 'All is well'

Canada's foreign minister Anita Anand set to visit India as countries rebuild ties: 'We need...'

Donald Trump issues order to pay US troops despite government shutdown: 'If nothing is done...'

Trump's India envoy Sergio Gor meets NSA Ajit Doval: 'Remain committed to...'

Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Pakistan, second in a week

Caught on CCTV: Gold plated 'Kalash' worth Rs 4000000 stolen from Jain Temple in Delhi, second theft in one month; Watch video

'3 balls mein out kardunga': Pakistan's 152.6 kmph star issues open challenge to Abhishek Sharma, ignores his Asia Cup heroics

Bihar elections 2025: Prashant Kishor to contest from Tejashwi Yadav's Raghopur constituency? JSP chief issues stern warning, 'Same fate as Rahul Gandhi in Amethi...'

Historic upset! Namibia pull off incredible win against cricket giants South Africa in their first-ever T20I clash

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hamas to skip Gaza peace deal signing in Egypt, calls Trump’s evacuation plan ‘absurd’

Hamas to skip Gaza peace deal signing in Egypt, calls Trump’s plan ‘absurd’

GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minutes, new Rapid Rail to cut time between these two cities, here's all you need to know

GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minut

Bihar elections 2025: NDA likely to announce seat-sharing today; BJP leader says, 'All is well'

Bihar elections 2025: NDA likely to announce seat-sharing today

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar elections 2025: NDA likely to announce seat-sharing today; BJP leader says, 'All is well'

Amid the reports of differences over seat-sharing arrangements within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda held a key meeting at the latter's residence in New Delhi on Saturday, i.e., October 11.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 06:38 AM IST

Bihar elections 2025: NDA likely to announce seat-sharing today; BJP leader says, 'All is well'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan (Image credit: PTI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid the reports of differences over seat-sharing arrangements within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda held a key meeting at the latter's residence in New Delhi on Saturday, i.e., October 11. The discussions revolved around the seat-sharing strategy within the NDA as well as the selection of candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. 

The core group meeting, which comes a day ahead of the key meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was also attended by senior party leaders from Bihar and some national office bearers. Speaking to reporters, Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal said the seat-sharing will be announced on Sunday, i.e., October 12. "All is well in the NDA, and the seat share of the allies will be announced by tomorrow (Sunday). Everything has been decided in the NDA. The NDA is moving forward with firm unity," he said.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a senior BJP functionary, requesting anonymity, said the seat-sharing arrangements within the ruling alliance has been worked out. However, talks are underway over a few seats, he said. The leader also denied any differences within the NDA over seat allocation. 

Additional seat demands by Chirag, Manjhi, Kushwaha 

Reports of a tug-of-war within the NDA over seat-sharing emerged as Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, as per media reports, demanded 35-40 seats. Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, on the other hand, pressed for 15 seats. Moreover, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha demanded a higher number of seats than what was being offered to him. 

However, reports suggest, the seat-sharing arrangement has been worked out within the alliance. Bihar is set to undergo polls in two phases -- November 6 and 11 -- with counting of votes scheduled for November 15. 

ALSO READ | Chirag Paswan to resign from union cabinet? Buzz grows as LJP-RV chief calls for 'emergency meet' amid rift with NDA

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US to make BIG move for Gaza ceasefire deal, set to deploy 200 troops for task force in Israel to oversee, monitor...
US to make BIG move for Gaza ceasefire deal, set to deploy 200 troops for task..
Nobel Peace Prize: Did you know THESE Indians have won the prestigious award?
Nobel Peace Prize: Did you know THESE Indians have won the award?
India vs Australia Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W live on TV and online?
India vs Australia Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watc
Kantara: Chapter 1 box office Day 8: Rishabh Shetty's film continues its dream run, becomes world's highest grosser; mints Rs...
Kantara: Chapter 1 box office Day 8: Rishabh Shetty's film continues its dream r
Karwa Chauth 2025: Mira Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty arrive at Sunita Kapoor's home for celebrations
Karwa Chauth 2025: Mira, Raveena, Shilpa arrive at Sunita Kapoor's home
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE