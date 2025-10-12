Bihar elections 2025: NDA likely to announce seat-sharing today; BJP leader says, 'All is well'

GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minutes, new Rapid Rail to cut time between these two cities, here's all you need to know
INDIA
Amid the reports of differences over seat-sharing arrangements within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda held a key meeting at the latter's residence in New Delhi on Saturday, i.e., October 11. The discussions revolved around the seat-sharing strategy within the NDA as well as the selection of candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.
The core group meeting, which comes a day ahead of the key meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was also attended by senior party leaders from Bihar and some national office bearers. Speaking to reporters, Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal said the seat-sharing will be announced on Sunday, i.e., October 12. "All is well in the NDA, and the seat share of the allies will be announced by tomorrow (Sunday). Everything has been decided in the NDA. The NDA is moving forward with firm unity," he said.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, a senior BJP functionary, requesting anonymity, said the seat-sharing arrangements within the ruling alliance has been worked out. However, talks are underway over a few seats, he said. The leader also denied any differences within the NDA over seat allocation.
Reports of a tug-of-war within the NDA over seat-sharing emerged as Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, as per media reports, demanded 35-40 seats. Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, on the other hand, pressed for 15 seats. Moreover, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha demanded a higher number of seats than what was being offered to him.
However, reports suggest, the seat-sharing arrangement has been worked out within the alliance. Bihar is set to undergo polls in two phases -- November 6 and 11 -- with counting of votes scheduled for November 15.
ALSO READ | Chirag Paswan to resign from union cabinet? Buzz grows as LJP-RV chief calls for 'emergency meet' amid rift with NDA