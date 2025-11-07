FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonder what’s brewing

Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park, ease travel to Gurugram, check details

ICC makes first significant move to mediate BCCI vs Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup trophy dispute

DNA TV Show: Analysis of row over 'Vande Mataram' as national song completes 150 years

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Brisbane weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport at The Gabba? Pitch report, probable playing XIs and more

Over 800 flights delayed, 20 cancelled at Delhi Airport after Air Traffic Control glitch

BIG news for railway passengers! 22 trains cancelled, 16 diverted on Jammu–Katra–Udhampur lines till..., due to..., check details

Bihar Elections 2025: MP Shambhavi Chaudhary flaunts 2 inked fingers after voting, sparks 'vote chori' row

'He shared his....': Harmanpreet Kaur reveals Sachin Tendulkar's special phone call before women's World Cup final

Bigg Boss 19 ending soon? Salman Khan’s reality show’s grand finale set for THIS date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonder what’s brewing

Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonde

Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park, ease travel to Gurugram, check details

Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park,

ICC makes first significant move to mediate BCCI vs Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup trophy dispute

ICC makes first significant move to mediate BCCI vs Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup trophy

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t

India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS

India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar Elections 2025: MP Shambhavi Chaudhary flaunts 2 inked fingers after voting, sparks 'vote chori' row

A video of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Chaudhary is making rounds on social media after she was seen with ink marks on both hands after voting in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls 2025.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 10:26 PM IST

Bihar Elections 2025: MP Shambhavi Chaudhary flaunts 2 inked fingers after voting, sparks 'vote chori' row
Image credit: X
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A video of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Chaudhary is making rounds on social media after she was seen with ink marks on both hands after voting in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls 2025. While some social media users accused her of "voting twice", many others dismissed it as a routing polling mix-up.

Meanwhile, Shambhavi called it a "human error", saying it should not be turned into an issue. The video, which is going viral online, shows Shambhavi posing before cameras alongside her father and JD(U) leader Ashok Chaudhary, and her mother, Neeta Chaudhary. 

As shown in the clip, Shambhavi first raises her right hand to show an inked finger to the media. A moment later, she quickly switches to her left hand, which also has an ink mark after voting. 

Shambhavi Chaudhary's clarification 

Amid the ongoing debate on social media, Shambhavi Chaudhary clarified that a polling official had mistakenly put ink on her right hand, but the presiding officer immediately asked the staff to apply it on the left hand instead. "That’s why both my fingers have ink marks," she explained.

Reacting to the clip, RJD spokesperson Kanchana Yadav wrote in a post on 'X', "This is a whole new level of fraud. This is LJP MP Shambhavi Chaudhary. She has ink on both hands, meaning she voted twice. When this came to light, her father Ashok Chaudhary was seen signalling her with his eyes. Election Commission, how is this happening? Who will investigate this?" 

The first phase of the polling in Bihar concluded on Thursday, i.e., November 6, with the state recording a staggering 64.66 percent voter turnout - first in 27 years. Last time, Bihar had seen a 64.66 percent voter turnout in 1998. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonder what’s brewing
Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonde
Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park, ease travel to Gurugram, check details
Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park,
ICC makes first significant move to mediate BCCI vs Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup trophy dispute
ICC makes first significant move to mediate BCCI vs Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup trophy
DNA TV Show: Analysis of row over 'Vande Mataram' as national song completes 150 years
DNA TV Show: Analysis of row over 'Vande Mataram'
IND vs AUS 5th T20I Brisbane weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport at The Gabba? Pitch report, probable playing XIs and more
IND vs AUS 5th T20I Brisbane weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport at The
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's baby boy joins list of star kids born in November; from Alia-Ranbir's Raha to Abhishek-Aishwarya's Aaradhya
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's baby boy joins list of star kids born in November
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE