Bihar Elections 2025: MP Shambhavi Chaudhary flaunts 2 inked fingers after voting, sparks 'vote chori' row

A video of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Chaudhary is making rounds on social media after she was seen with ink marks on both hands after voting in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls 2025. While some social media users accused her of "voting twice", many others dismissed it as a routing polling mix-up.

Meanwhile, Shambhavi called it a "human error", saying it should not be turned into an issue. The video, which is going viral online, shows Shambhavi posing before cameras alongside her father and JD(U) leader Ashok Chaudhary, and her mother, Neeta Chaudhary.

As shown in the clip, Shambhavi first raises her right hand to show an inked finger to the media. A moment later, she quickly switches to her left hand, which also has an ink mark after voting.

Shambhavi Chaudhary's clarification

Amid the ongoing debate on social media, Shambhavi Chaudhary clarified that a polling official had mistakenly put ink on her right hand, but the presiding officer immediately asked the staff to apply it on the left hand instead. "That’s why both my fingers have ink marks," she explained.

Reacting to the clip, RJD spokesperson Kanchana Yadav wrote in a post on 'X', "This is a whole new level of fraud. This is LJP MP Shambhavi Chaudhary. She has ink on both hands, meaning she voted twice. When this came to light, her father Ashok Chaudhary was seen signalling her with his eyes. Election Commission, how is this happening? Who will investigate this?"

The first phase of the polling in Bihar concluded on Thursday, i.e., November 6, with the state recording a staggering 64.66 percent voter turnout - first in 27 years. Last time, Bihar had seen a 64.66 percent voter turnout in 1998.