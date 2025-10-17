Bihar Elections 2025: Meet man who once sold petrol, now owns Rs 400 crore company, he is poll candidate of Jan Suraaj Party from...

Niraj Singh is a big businessman who rose from being a security officer who did meagre jobs to support his family. He is now given a ticket from Bihar's Jan Suraaj Party's candidate for the Sheohar seat.

A story of a man who was just a security guard but now owns a Rs 400 crore company is nothing less than a film story. As the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 are at their peak, the man has come out to be another major figure, not in business this time, but in politics. Bihar industrialist Niraj Singh's journey has been inspiring, and now he is preparing to run as Jan Suraaj Party's candidate for the Sheohar seat.

Who is Niraj Singh?

Niraj Singh was born in Mathurapur village in Bihar's Sheohar district. He has a modest background. He cleared the Class X board exams at the age of 13, and soon after which he started looking for jobs to support the family, but failed to get a job due to his age. So, he started selling petrol and diesel in his village. After three years, he moved to Delhi in search of a job and started working as a security guard. The next year, he moved to Pune and worked as an office attendant in a private company. Subsequently, he became a human resources professional before opening up a grain business in 2010.

In a very short span of time, his business became successful. He later founded Usha Industries, which deals in bricks, building blocks, tiles, and other ceramic goods. Singh’s business has now expanded to road construction and recently opened a petrol pump. His company, based in Motihar, according to reports, boasts a turnover of Rs 400 crore and employs about 2,000 people.

He did not even have a bicycle at some point in time, but due to his successful business owns a Range Rover and half a dozen luxury cars. He lives with his wife, two sons, and parents. He also now has a law degree.

Singh will file his nomination on October 17. “True politics changes people's lives. Bihar has everything, we just need the will to do it,” he says, ahead of his poll debut from Prashant Kishor's party.