Bihar Elections 2025: Meet man who left home at 12, worked as guard, now owns company worth Rs 400 crores, his name is…

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases—on November 6 and November 11—with the counting of votes set for November 14.

Niraj Singh has stepped into politics as the Jan Suraaj Party's candidate from Sheohar for the upcoming Bihar Election 2025. The 38-year-old's journey has been full of hardship as he started working at the age of 12 to support his family. After clearing his Class 10th exams, he started selling petrol and diesel locally to make ends meet.

Initially, Niraj faced rejection in Jharkhand due to his young age, and hence started selling petrol and diesel to support his family. In 2003, he moved to Delhi and worked as a security guard, often taking on double shifts. A year later, he shifted to Pune and climbed the corporate ladder from office boy to HR assistant. After his grandmother's passing, he returned to Bihar and joined a microfinance company in Motihari, earning Rs 3,300 per month. This experience ignited his entrepreneurial spark. A turning point came when he received Rs 25,000 as a reward for helping a relative, which he invested in grain trading. The venture flourished, growing into a Rs 20-30 crore enterprise. This success laid the foundation for his diversified business empire.



Meanwhile, the Jan Suraaj Party recently released another list of 65 candidates for the upcoming Bihar elections, taking a lead over its rivals in ticket distribution. A day earlier, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor stated that the list is in line with the party's effort to provide representation to various sections in proportion to their population."Of the 116 names released in the list, 25 were reserved. Of the 91 seats being released for the general category, 31 are allocated to the EBC community, 21 to the OBC community, and 21 to the Muslim community," he said at a press conference.

The initial list of candidates, released on October 9, had the names of 51 candidates for the Bihar assembly election. While the NDA has decided on seat distribution among its constituents for the Bihar polls, the Mahagathbandhan is yet to do so.



