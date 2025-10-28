FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India

INDIA

Bihar Elections 2025: Mahagathbandhan releases poll manifesto 'Tejashwi Pran Patra', promises govt jobs, Rs 2500 monthly for women

The Opposition's alliance has also promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 06:28 PM IST

Bihar Elections 2025: Mahagathbandhan releases poll manifesto 'Tejashwi Pran Patra'
Photo: X/RJDforIndia
The Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, has released its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran,' promising to pass a law within 20 days of forming the government to provide government jobs to one member of every family in the state.

Key Points of Manifesto

  1. According to the manifesto, under the 'Mai-Behin Maan Yojana', women will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month from December 1 for the next five years.
  2. The Opposition's alliance promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
  3. OPS has been on the Congress agenda as the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in Himachal Pradesh restored the OPS soon after assuming office. Congress had also included it in its manifesto for the Haryana Assembly polls.
  4. Mahagathbandhan has promised to put the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on hold, and to make the management of Waqf properties "welfare-oriented and transparent".
  5. The poll promises also include an increase in the current 20 per cent reservation for the Most Backward Classes in Panchayat and Municipal bodies to 30 per cent.
  6. For Scheduled Castes (SCs), this limit will be raised from 16 per cent to 20 per cent, and a proportionate increase in reservation for Scheduled Tribes (STs) will also be ensured, the manifesto said.
  7. As per the manifesto, every family will receive 200 units of free electricity.
  8. Farmers will be guaranteed the purchase of all crops at the minimum support price, and the Mandi and Market Committee will be revived.
  9. Mandis will be opened at the divisional, subdivision, and block levels. The APMC Act will be reinstated.
  10. The alliance promised that every individual would be provided free health insurance up to Rs 25 lakh under the Jan Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav, Deputy CM candidate and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, Congress leader Pawan Khera and CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya were present at the release of 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran.'

READ | EC announces second phase of SIR in 12 states after Bihar; check full list here

Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the Opposition's alliance was the first to announce its Chief Ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, and the first to release its manifesto. Taking a jibe at the ruling NDA, Khera called their poll promises "jumla."

"The Mahagathbandhan was the first to announce its chief ministerial candidates. It also released its manifesto first. Theirs is a 'jumla', while this is our 'pran' (resolve). This shows who is serious about Bihar. We decided from day one what we would do for Bihar. We have to get Bihar back on track. Today is a very auspicious day as the state of Bihar was waiting for this 'pran'," Khera said.

NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

In the run-up to the 2025 elections, Bihar is witnessing the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

NDA

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

(With inputs from ANI)

