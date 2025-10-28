Bihar Elections 2025: Mahagathbandhan releases poll manifesto ‘Tejashwi Pran Patra’, promises govt jobs, Rs 2500 monthly for...

Sachin Sanghvi sexual assault case: Victim’s lawyer makes big statement, says 'we will not be...'
INDIA
The Opposition's alliance has also promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
The Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, has released its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran,' promising to pass a law within 20 days of forming the government to provide government jobs to one member of every family in the state.
RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav, Deputy CM candidate and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, Congress leader Pawan Khera and CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya were present at the release of 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran.'
Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the Opposition's alliance was the first to announce its Chief Ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, and the first to release its manifesto. Taking a jibe at the ruling NDA, Khera called their poll promises "jumla."
"The Mahagathbandhan was the first to announce its chief ministerial candidates. It also released its manifesto first. Theirs is a 'jumla', while this is our 'pran' (resolve). This shows who is serious about Bihar. We decided from day one what we would do for Bihar. We have to get Bihar back on track. Today is a very auspicious day as the state of Bihar was waiting for this 'pran'," Khera said.
In the run-up to the 2025 elections, Bihar is witnessing the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.
(With inputs from ANI)