INDIA

Bihar elections 2025: Khesari Lal Yadav's wife Chanda Yadav set to enter into politics? Bhojpuri actor shares big update, 'convince her...'

Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has said that he is trying to convince his wife, Chanda Yadav, to file nominations for the candidacy for the upcoming polls.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 03:16 PM IST

Bihar elections 2025: Khesari Lal Yadav's wife Chanda Yadav set to enter into politics? Bhojpuri actor shares big update, 'convince her...'
Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has said that he is trying to convince his wife, Chanda Yadav, to file nominations for the candidacy for the upcoming polls or he will campaign for Tejashwi Lal Yadav. Khesari Lal Yadav told to ANI, 'I want my wife to contest the election, I have been trying to convince her for the last 4 days. If she agrees, we will file the nomination; otherwise, I will only campaign and try to make Bhaiya (Tejashwi Yadav) win.'

Who is Chanda Yadav?

Chanda Yadav is wife of Khesari Lal Yadav, and the couple married in 2006. They have two children, a son and a daughter. However, Khesari has been into controversies for his alleged relationships with actress Akanksha Puri and Kajal Raghwani. Khesari have credited his wife for his success, as she used to take care of their children during his struggling days. 

Bihar elections 2025

Earlier on Sunday, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Bihar elections, with the BJP and JDU to contest on 101 seats each, the LJP (Ram Vilas) on 29 seats, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha on six seats, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on six seats.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 71 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on Tuesday, according to an official party statement.

The polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.

