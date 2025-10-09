Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bihar elections 2025: JSP releases first list of 51 candidates, check full list; Will Prashant Kishore fight elections?

Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraaj Party has released the first list of candidates who will fight the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The first list contains 51 candidates, but Prashant Kishore's name. He has challenged Nitish Kumar that after this election, he would lose his CM seat.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 07:39 PM IST

Prashant Kishore, the prominent political strategist in the country who has made fortunes for major players in India’s politics like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) founder and longtime Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, Janata Dal United (JDU)’s Nitish Kumar, and many others. A year after launching his own party, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), he is fighting his first election, the Bihar assembly election, the first in the state assembly and of any kind. He has now released the first list of his party candidates, which is 51 in number.

Who are the candidates in JSP’s first list?

The candidates come from diverse groups like doctors, lawyers, bureaucrats, social activists, actors, and local public representatives. JSP is the first party in Bihar that announced the list of its candidates on Thursday. The party has kept in mind to announce candidates from varied sectors to give a broader choice to the voters, while maintaining the social equation, which is vital in Bihar.

JSP’s list of 51 candidates: Who are Prashant Kishore’s strong contenders?

-KC Sinha: He is a former vice chancellor of Patna University and Nalanda Open University. Known for his series of popular books on mathematics, he will contest from the Kumhrar seat in Patna.

-Retired IPS officer RK Mishra- Mishra has been given the Darbhanga ticket.

-Senior advocate YV Giri- He is fielded from Manjhi

-Ritesh Pandey- he is a Bhojpuri actor who will contest from the Kargahar seat.

Among these candidates are half a dozen doctors who are popular in their respective areas, and 6 candidates in the first list are from a Muslim background. What is shocking is that Prashant Kishore’s name is not on the first list. He had earlier announced that he would contest the Bihar election, but the details have not been shared.

Will Prashant Kishore fight elections?

However, JSP national president Uday Singh said Kishore would launch the election campaign on October 11 from Raghopur, from where Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is a sitting MLA. He said that this move, to launch the campaign from Raghopur, is important, as Kishore had earlier said that he could fight from anywhere Tejashwi contests from.

Prashant Kishor has shown huge confidence in the party’s win as he declared that incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not remain in his post after the elections. “I am saying it with full confidence that this will be the last election of Nitish Kumar. He will not celebrate the next 'Makar Sankranti' (in January 2026) at 1 Anne Marg, the official residence of the Bihar chief minister in the state capital,” he said.

The party will contest the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 from all 243 seats. Bihar is set to undergo polls in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting of votes to be held on November 14.  

