INDIA

Bihar elections 2025: Is it official? Nitish Kumar to be NDA's CM face? PM Modi says, 'This time...'

As the Bihar assembly elections 2025 draw closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, i.e., October 24, sounded the poll bugle from Samastipur in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. PM Modi expressed confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will return to power.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 03:23 PM IST

Bihar elections 2025: Is it official? Nitish Kumar to be NDA's CM face? PM Modi says, 'This time...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image credit: X/@narendramodi)
As the Bihar assembly elections 2025 draw closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, i.e., October 24, sounded the poll bugle from Samastipur in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. PM Modi expressed confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will return to power. 

He also unleashed an attack on the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, saying the people of Bihat would keep "jungle raj" at bay by choosing good governance. "This time under the leadership of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, NDA will break all its previous records of victory. Bihar will give NDA its biggest ever mandate", said the Prime Minister, addressing the rally in Samastipur. 

Many view the statement as an endorsement of Nitish Kumar as the NDA's Chief Ministerial candidate. However, the alliance is yet to provide clarification on the same. Previously, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, when asked by Aaj Tak about who would be the CM face of the NDA in Bihar, said that it would be decided by the elected MLAs. 

The statement was seen as an indication that Nitish Kumar is no longer the Chief Ministerial face of the alliance in Bihar. 

'Overwhelmed by love'

Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to the public and said, "I am overwhelmed by the love that you have showered. The mood that is there in Samastipur and Mithila, the only true thing is – ‘nayi raftaar se chalega Bihar, jab fir se aayegi NDA sarkar’..."

In a symbolic gesture, the Prime Minister urged the crowd to turn on their mobile flashlights. "When there is so much light... then do we need 'lalten' (lantern)? Bihar ko 'lalten' (RJD) aur uske saathi nahi chahiye."

