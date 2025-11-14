Bihar elections 2025: Congress' Shashant Shekhar leading in Patna Sahib, BJP's Ratnesh Kumar trails

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: What happening with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party in early trends
INC's Shashant Shekhar is leading against BJP's Ratnesh Kumar from Patna Sahib Seat. Patna Sahib is one of the 14 assembly constituencies, located in the capital Patna.
Congress' Shashant Shekhar is leading against BJP's Ratnesh Kumar from Patna Sahib Seat. As per early trends Shashant Shekhar has polled 9722 votes so far and is currently leading over Ratnesh Kumar of BJP,who has polled 4228 votes.
Patna Sahib Constituency
Patna Sahib is one of the 14 assembly constituencies, located in the capital Patna. This constituency has got lot of media attention as it will experience, one of the constituency with significant numbers of Urban voters. This seat is dominated by upper castes and traders.
Patna Sahib has Muslim population of about 17% of the electorate. This constituency has 3,88,369 registered voters for the 2025 Assembly election. As per data from the Election Commission, the voter turnout in this constituency was 52.22% in 2020, compared to 55.29% in 2015 and 45.86% in 2010.