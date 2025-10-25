FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India

INDIA

Bihar elections 2025: INDIA bloc to announce Muslim Deputy CM face ahead of polls? Tejashwi Yadav drops BIG hint, 'not ruling out...'

The Grand Alliance has announced Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face. However, after the announcement, NDA leaders have targeted RJD-Congress led Mahgathbandhan of 'ignoring' Muslims which constituents 17 percent of population in Bihar, by not announcing a Muslim face for the deputy CM position.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 11:03 PM IST

Bihar elections 2025: INDIA bloc to announce Muslim Deputy CM face ahead of polls? Tejashwi Yadav drops BIG hint, 'not ruling out...'
    The Grand Alliance has announced Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face. However, after the announcement, NDA leaders have targeted RJD-Congress led Mahgathbandhan of 'ignoring' Muslims which constituents 17 percent of population in Bihar, by not announcing a Muslim face for the deputy CM position. Instead INDIA bloc announced only one Deputy CM face, Mukesh Sahni, who belongs to Sahni community that has only about 3-4% of population in Bihar. 

    Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, Tejashwi Yadav has dropped a big hint that a Muslim face will also be announced as Deputy CM in the Grand Alliance. Tejashwi said that Ashok Gehlot had clearly stated in the press conference that the alliance would have more Deputy Chief Minister candidates. He is not ruling out the possibility of a Muslim Deputy CM. In an interview with Mint, he said, 'We are not ruling out that possibility. Let's wait and watch. It can be from any community.'

    In his counter-attack, Tejashwi Yadav slammed BJP led NDA, saying when they have problem with Mukesh Sahni, who is a representative from the Extremely Backward Classes as the Deputy Chief Ministerial candidate, and are trolling us for not naming a representative of the community they call infiltrators. 

    Tejashwi Yadav says NDA not announced CM face yet

    Tejashwi said there was no delay in him being announced as Grand alliance's CM face. He said 'In fact, we are ahead of the NDA. They haven't announced a Chief Ministerial candidate yet. Who will be their CM face? In fact, Amit Shah had said that after the results are out, the MLAs will decide the Chief Ministerial face. We are clear, and there is no confusion within the alliance. The people of Bihar also have no confusion.'

    On speculations of internal-rift within Grand alliance

    Tejashwi Yadav said, 'See, we are part of a pre-poll alliance. It is true that all parties want to contest in as many seats as possible. However, many considerations must be taken into account. Factors such as winnability, composition, and many other considerations must be taken into account. That is how alliances work. It is an old alliance. It is a successful alliance.'

    He also added, 'There are 243 seats in Bihar. If we have friendly fights on 4-5 seats, and different alliances field candidates on the same seat, it doesn't matter. The India Block contested friendly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand, and we won both elections. This is not an issue at all. 

