Bihar elections 2025: Father of THIS popular Bollywood actress among richest MLAs, third on the list with net worth of Rs... ; know who is the wealthiest...

Money and power is the core theme of Bihar elections 2025. Ahead of polls, ADR and Bihar Election Watch's study reveals the list of most richest and most poorest sitting MLAs in Bihar. The first two spots of richest are occupied by women MLAs. Let's look at the net worth of richest sitting MLAs.

Money and power is the core theme of Bihar elections 2025. Ahead of polls, ADR and Bihar Election Watch analysed the assets of 241 of the 243 MLAs. The study reveals the list of most richest and most poorest sitting MLAs in Bihar. This study is based on their affidavits from the 2020 elections and by-elections. Interestingly, the first two spots are occupied by women, Neelam Devi and Manorama Devi and third spot is taken by popular Bollywood actress Neha Sharma's father Ajit Sharma in the richest category.

These three sitting MLAs have staggering net worth in crores, in contrast Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA representing Alauli (SC) from Khagaria district is the poorest sitting MLA, with declared assets amount to just Rs 70,000, including Rs 30,000 in movable and Rs 40,000 in immovable property. This show a striking disparity in richest and poorest sitting MLA. Let's look at the net worth of three richest sitting MLAs.

Neelam Devi (JD(U), Mokama )

The most richest sitting MLA in Bihar is Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) MLA from Mokama, Neelam Devi. She ha educational qualifications till class 8. She is married to Anant Kumar Singh, and have four children. Earlier, her husband was an MLA from Mokama, but after his disqualifications, Neelam contested from Mokama on RJD ticket and was elected a member of Bihar legislative assembly in 2022 by-elections. She later shifter her support to CM Nitish Kumar. Her husband Anant Kumar Singh is a don-turned-politician, who is extremely fond of luxury cars and have just released from Jail. This elections, he is again contesting the election from Mokama.

As per the ADR and Bihar Election Watch data, Neelam Devi has declared total assets worth of staggering Rs 80 crore. This includes Rs 29.8 crore in movable assets and Rs 50.6 crore in immovable property.

Manorama Devi (JD(U), Belaganj )

The second most richest sitting MLA is Manorama Devi from JD (U). She won assembly seat from Belaganjn in Gaya district. She was born in 1970 to truck driver Hazara Singh and Kabutri Devi. She married Bindi Yadav in Deoghar in 1989, who died in Covid-19. Thier son Rocky is servig life term for killing a 12th class boy in road rage in 2016.

Both Husband-wife entered politics in 2001, while Bindi Yadav became the District Council President in, Manorama Devi became the Mohanpur Block Chief in 2001. In 2020 elections, she was given a JDU ticket, but lost the election. However, she won the by-elections in 2024.

She has declared assets of Rs 72.8 crore. Most of her wealth is tied up in land and property holdings or immovable property.

Ajit Sharma (Congress, Bhagalpur)

Ajit Sharma, the Congress MLA from Bhagalpur, is the third richest sitting MLA. He is the current Congress Legislative Party leader in Bihar Legislative Assembly. He has two daughters, Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma, both are Bollywood actresses.

He has won the Bhagalpur seat three times. First victory was in the 2014 by-election, then in 2015, and in 2020. The party has nominated him again in 2025. He has a declared net worth of approximately Rs 43.2 crore, according to the ADR analysis.

Bihar elections 2025

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. While the contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).