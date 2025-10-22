Bihar elections 2025: Father of THIS popular Bollywood actress among richest MLAs, third on the list with net worth of Rs... ; know who is the wealthiest...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mosquitoes seen in Iceland for first time ever, know what led to this

Delhi to launch cruise operation on Yamuna in ..., eco-friendly jetties, bio toilets, with a carrying capacity of...; check details

When Cities Put Us to the Test: Abdul Subhan Mohammed on Building Safety

Prajakta Koli’s Go-To Skincare: This simple 4-ingredient DIY scrub keeps her skin glowing

Creating the Indian young professionals of the AI Era: the Behaviour Design that Lasts longer Than Motivation with Dr. Vaishnav Kakade.

INS Vikrant: Floating fortress that gave Pakistan sleepless nights during Operation Sindoor

New Movie ‘Ab Tak 112’ to Depict the Life of Encounter Specialist Pradeep Sharma

New Analysis Predicts a 250% Rally for Ripple (XRP) in 2025, Here’s How Solana (SOL) and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Compare

Saudi Arabia ends 50-year-old 'Kafala System': What was it, why has it been abolished, what has changed?

Bhai Dooj 2025 Playlist: 5 Bollywood songs perfect for your Instagram reels, post, stories

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pavitra Punia engaged: Actress was once 'madly in love' with Eijaz Khan, they dated for 3 years but never got married because…; REAL reason revealed

Pavitra Punia was once in love' with Eijaz Khan, but never got married due to..

Hinduphobia in US: MAGA supporters attack Diwali, asks Tulsi Gabbard Kash Patel, Nikki Haley to go back

Hinduphobia in US: MAGA supporters attack Diwali, asks Kash Patel to go back

Mosquitoes seen in Iceland for first time ever, know what led to this

Mosquitoes seen in Iceland for first time ever, know what led to this

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar elections 2025: Father of THIS popular Bollywood actress among richest MLAs, third on the list with net worth of Rs... ; know who is the wealthiest...

Money and power is the core theme of Bihar elections 2025. Ahead of polls, ADR and Bihar Election Watch's study reveals the list of most richest and most poorest sitting MLAs in Bihar. The first two spots of richest are occupied by women MLAs. Let's look at the net worth of richest sitting MLAs.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 12:11 PM IST

Bihar elections 2025: Father of THIS popular Bollywood actress among richest MLAs, third on the list with net worth of Rs... ; know who is the wealthiest...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Money and power is the core theme of Bihar elections 2025. Ahead of polls, ADR and Bihar Election Watch analysed the assets of 241 of the 243 MLAs. The study reveals the list of most richest and most poorest sitting MLAs in Bihar. This study is based on their affidavits from the 2020 elections and by-elections. Interestingly, the first two spots are occupied by women, Neelam Devi and Manorama Devi and third spot is taken by popular Bollywood actress Neha Sharma's father Ajit Sharma in the richest category.

These three sitting MLAs have staggering net worth in crores, in contrast Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA representing Alauli (SC) from Khagaria district is the poorest sitting MLA, with declared assets amount to just Rs 70,000, including Rs 30,000 in movable and Rs 40,000 in immovable property. This show a striking disparity in richest and poorest sitting MLA. Let's look at the net worth of three richest sitting MLAs.

Neelam Devi (JD(U), Mokama)

The most richest sitting MLA in Bihar is Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) MLA from Mokama, Neelam Devi. She ha educational qualifications till class 8. She is married to Anant Kumar Singh, and have four children. Earlier, her husband was an MLA from Mokama, but after his disqualifications, Neelam contested from Mokama on RJD ticket and was elected a member of Bihar legislative assembly in 2022 by-elections. She later shifter her support to CM Nitish Kumar. Her husband Anant Kumar Singh is a don-turned-politician, who is extremely fond of luxury cars and have just released from Jail. This elections, he is again contesting the election from Mokama.

As per the ADR and Bihar Election Watch data, Neelam Devi has declared total assets worth of staggering Rs 80 crore. This includes Rs 29.8 crore in movable assets and Rs 50.6 crore in immovable property.

Manorama Devi (JD(U), Belaganj)

The second most richest sitting MLA is Manorama Devi from JD (U). She won assembly seat from Belaganjn in Gaya district.  She was born in 1970 to truck driver Hazara Singh and Kabutri Devi. She married Bindi Yadav in Deoghar in 1989, who died in Covid-19. Thier son Rocky is servig life term for killing a 12th class boy in road rage in 2016.

Both Husband-wife entered politics in 2001, while Bindi Yadav became the District Council President in, Manorama Devi became the Mohanpur Block Chief in 2001. In 2020 elections, she was given a JDU ticket, but lost the election. However, she won the by-elections in 2024.

She has declared assets of Rs 72.8 crore. Most of her wealth is tied up in land and property holdings or immovable property.

Ajit Sharma (Congress, Bhagalpur)

Ajit Sharma, the Congress MLA from Bhagalpur, is the third richest sitting MLA. He is the current Congress Legislative Party leader in Bihar Legislative Assembly. He has two daughters, Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma, both are Bollywood actresses.

He has won the Bhagalpur seat three times. First victory was in the 2014 by-election, then in 2015, and in 2020. The party has nominated him again in 2025. He has a declared net worth of approximately Rs 43.2 crore, according to the ADR analysis.

Bihar elections 2025

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. While the contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Former Australian captain makes BOLD claim about Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ahead of 2027 World Cup: 'The contribution is over...'
Former Australian captain makes BOLD claim about Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ahead
Singer-actor Rishabh Tandon aka Faqeer, passes away due to heart attack, family requests..., his last post was about...
Singer-actor Rishabh Tandon aka Faqeer, passes away due to heart attack
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD releases list of 143 candidates, fields Tejashwi Yadav from...
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD releases list of 143 candidates
Bhai Dooj 2025: Shubh tilak muhurat and heartwarming story behind this special festival
Bhai Dooj 2025: Shubh tilak muhurat and heartwarming story behind this festival
Bhai Dooj 2025 Playlist: 5 Bollywood songs perfect for your Instagram reels, post, stories
Bhai Dooj 2025 Playlist: 5 Bollywood songs perfect for your Instagram reels, pos
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE