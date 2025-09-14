Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bihar elections 2025: Expelled by RJD's Lalu Yadav, son Tej Pratap Yadav floats new party, gets election symbol, announces fresh alliance with...

After Lalu Yadav expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, "Teju Bhaiya", Hasanpur MLA has formally announced the launch of his own political party, making a solid entry into Bihar elections. What are Tej Pratap's political ambitions?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 08:11 AM IST

Bihar elections 2025: Expelled by RJD's Lalu Yadav, son Tej Pratap Yadav floats new party, gets election symbol, announces fresh alliance with...
Ahead of Bihar elections scheduled for October-November, the political drama in Lalu Yadav's family has intensified. After Lalu Yadav expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, "Teju Bhaiya", Hasanpur MLA has formally announced the launch of his own political party, making a solid entry into Bihar elections.

Tej Pratap Yadav's party, named Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), was originally registered in 2020 and has now been allotted the “blackboard” symbol by the Election Commission.

After the differences with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leadership, Tej Pratap declared the formation of a new coalition 'Bihar Alliance', making announcement in presence of large number of party workers. 'I am not hungry for the post of Chief Minister. For me, the entire Bihar is my family,' Tej Pratap said. 

Tej Pratap's political ambitions

Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from RJD and the family by Lalu Yadav, earlier this year after he allegedly announced the relationship with a woman named Anuskha Yadav with posting photos on social media, that went viral. However, he claimed that his account was hacked. Since then, Tej Pratap has remained politically active, by announcing his own political fromn with  five regional parties, including Vikas Vanchit Insaan Party (VVIP).

He aims to contest upcoming election from his old Mahua assembly constituency in Vaishali district. He was elected from Mahua in 2015 assembly election, later switched to Hasanpur in Samastipur district in 2020. 

Tej Pratap is now standing as a competition to RJD-Congress led Mahagathandhan. He was seen in Raghopur, the stronghold of his younger brother and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, bringing a new twist and challenging RJD's dominance. Moreover, he has been seen building his own political base, actively engaging in relief and social work in flood-effected areas.

While, earlier he extended an open invitation to Congress and RJD to form an alliance to dethrone Nitish Kumar led BJP-JD(U) government in Bihar. Moreover, he has also not ruled out possibility of other political outfits joining the political group in the state before the elections. Will  BJP-JD(U) government lure him into their alliance? This remains a big question as alliances in politics are ever-changing as per convenience, particularly in Bihar.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Bihar elections, RJD's Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap to EXPOSE five families that conspired to end his political career, says, 'will bring face...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
