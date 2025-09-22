Bihar Elections 2025: Election Commission of India likely to conduct polls in 3 phases from...

The 2020 elections were conducted in three phases -- 71 seats went to the polls on October 28, 94 on November 3, and 78 on November 7.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the dates for the Bihar Assembly elections soon. The voting is likely to take place in three phases in the first week of November, as per media reports. However, the exact dates have not yet been declared. The current Assembly’s term ends on 22 November 2025, so the elections must be finished before then.

As in previous years, voting in Bihar will be held in multiple phases. In 2020, the elections were held in three rounds: 71 seats on 28 October, 94 seats on 3 November, and 78 seats on 7 November. The results were announced on 10 November. In 2015, the elections were conducted in five phases.