India

INDIA

Bihar Elections 2025: ECI allows THESE 12 alternative photo IDs apart from EPIC, ensures privacy for 'Purdanasheen' women, check here to know

In its press note, for the convenience of voters who cannot produce their EPIC on polling day, ECI has issued a notification on October 7, 2025, permitting the use of 12 alternative photo ID documents.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 10:22 AM IST

Bihar Elections 2025: ECI allows THESE 12 alternative photo IDs apart from EPIC, ensures privacy for 'Purdanasheen' women, check here to know
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that voters whose names are on the electoral roll but who are unable to produce their Electors' Photo Identity Card (EPIC) will be allowed to cast their vote using any one of 12 approved alternative photo identity documents.

In its press note, for the convenience of voters who cannot produce their EPIC on polling day, ECI has issued a notification on October 7, 2025, permitting the use of 12 alternative photo ID documents.

These documents include, "Aadhaar Card; MNREGA Job Card; Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office; Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour/ Ayushman Bharat Health Card; Driving License; PAN Card; Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR; Indian Passport; Pension document with photograph; Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies; Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and; Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card issued by the M/o Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India."

"Election Commission India (ECI) is empowered under the Representation of the People Act, 1951 read with the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, to direct that Electors' Photo Identity Card (EPIC) be issued to electors to facilitate their identification and prevent impersonation at the Polling Station," ECI's statement read.

The Commission also stated that EPICs have been issued to nearly 100% of the electors in Bihar and in the eight Assembly Constituencies going to bye-elections. It has also directed all Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to ensure the delivery of EPICs to new voters within 15 days of the final publication of electoral rolls.

The Commission reiterated that the presence of an elector's name on the electoral roll remains a prerequisite to cast a vote.In a move to encourage greater participation among 'purdanasheen' (in burqa or purdah) women voters, the ECI has also directed that special arrangements be made at polling stations.

"To encourage participation of 'purdanasheen' (in burqa or purdah) women, special arrangements shall be made at the Polling Stations as per extant instructions for their dignified identification in the presence of lady Polling Officers/Attendants while ensuring their privacy," ECI's statement read.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14.

The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, while there were 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year. An Election Commission press release stated that 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, and the number of electors in the draft list as of August 1, 2025, stood at 7.24 crore.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

