Bihar Elections 2025: Congress releases first list of 48 candidates; check here

Bihar Elections 2025: PCC chief Rajesh Ram to contest from the Kutumba Assembly seat.

Bihar Elections 2025: Congress has released the first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Elections 2025. PCC chief Rajesh Ram to contest from the Kutumba Assembly seat, CLP Leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan from the Kadwa Assembly constituency. In the list, 24 candidates are for the first phase, while 24 are for the second phase.

The party has also fielded Jayesh Mangal Singh from Bagaha, Amit Giri from Nautan, Abhishek Ranjan from Chanpatia, Wasi Ahmed from Bettiah, Shyam Bihari Prasad from Raxual, Shashi Bhushan Rai from Govindganj, Manohar Prasad Singh from Manihari (ST), among others. These seats are scheduled to go to the polls in the second phase of elections on November 11. Results will be declared on November 14.

RJD Congress seat sharing in Bihar

The party announced the candidates even before finalising the seat-sharing arrangement with its Mahagathbandhan allies, including the RJD. The Congress leadership has been in talks with its alliance partners, including the RJD and the Left. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase of polls is October 17, while that for the second phase is October 20.