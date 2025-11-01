Bihar elections 2025: Congress leader Ashok Gehlot makes BIG statement on Nitish Kumar, says, 'He know he will not become CM..., insulted by BJP...'

Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, Ex-Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday made a big statement on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that Nitish Kumar 'was insulted by BJP.'

Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, Ex-Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday made a big statement on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that Nitish Kumar 'was insulted by BJP,' and he 'knows he won't become Chief Minister this time,' ANI reported.

Ashok Gehlot said, 'Nitish Kumar is aware that he will not become the Chief Minister this time, which is why he is not making any commitments to the public. The new Chief Minister will be decided after the election.'

'Nitish Kumar was insulted by the BJP during yesterday's press conference.'

He showed confidence that INDIA Bloc (Mahagathbandhan) will form government with Tejashwi Yadav as new CM of Bihar. He said, 'The Mahagathbandhan is set to form the government in Bihar this time.'

Ashok Gehlot is actively present in Bihar elections 2025. Earlier amid speculations of internal-rift in INDIA bloc on seat-sharing, Congress gave him the responsibility to settle the differences, following which he met Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. Later, Tejashwi Yadav was chosen in consensus as the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

Bihar elections 2025

Both Mahagathbandhan and NDA have released their Manifesto for the upcoming polls. NDA in Bihar released their manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' in Patna on Friday. Few days earlier, the Mahagathbandhan has released its manifesto, Tejashwi ka Prann.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj is also contesting on all 243 seats in this high-stake battle.