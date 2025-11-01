FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bihar Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar's video message for Biharis ahead of polls, says, 'I didn't work for my...'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday, i.e., November 1, released a video message for citizens of the poll-bound state, asserting he has served tham with "honesty and hard work" since he was first elected to the office in 2005.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 04:17 PM IST

Bihar Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar's video message for Biharis ahead of polls, says, 'I didn't work for my...'
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Image credit: X)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday, i.e., November 1, released a video message for citizens of the poll-bound state, asserting he has served tham with "honesty and hard work" since he was first elected to the office in 2005. In over a three-minute video address, the JD(U) leader said that when he first became the Chief Minister in 2005, "being a Bihari was an insult". 

"My dear brothers and sisters of Bihar, you have given me the opportunity to serve you since 2005. I want to tell you that the situation in which we got Bihar, at that time, being a Bihari was a matter of insult. Since then, we have served you day and night with honesty and hard work," he said.

CM Kumar, whose JD(U) is currently the part of the ruling NDA in Bihar, said that he worked for the upliftment of all the classes of society. "The previous government did not do any work for women. We have now made women so strong that they are no longer dependent on anyone and can do all the work for their families and children. We want to tell you that we have developed all the classes of society from the beginning," he said.

"The previous government did not do any work for women. We have now made women so strong that they are no longer dependent on anyone and can do all the work for their families and children. We want to tell you that we have developed all the classes of society from the beginning," he said."Whether you are a Hindu, a Muslim, an upper caste, a backward, a Dalit, or a Mahadalit, we have worked for everyone. I have not done anything for my family," he added. 

'Give us one more chance'

CM Nitish Kumar appealed to the people of Bihar to give the ruling NDA "one more chance". "Give us one more chance. After this, more work will be done, which will develop Bihar so much that it will be included in the top states". 

Bihar is set to undergo polls in two phases - November 6 and 14 respectively - with vote counting scheduled for November 14.

 

