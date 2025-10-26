FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar makes BIG statement attacking RJD's Lalu Yadav-Rabri Devi's pre-2005 rule , says 'ear of anarchy..., will never return...'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that there is "prosperity and good governance" in the State and asserted that people of "Bihar will never return to the era of anarchy" that existed before 2005, referring to the RJD regime.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 10:16 PM IST

Bihar elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar makes BIG statement attacking RJD's Lalu Yadav-Rabri Devi's pre-2005 rule , says 'ear of anarchy..., will never return...'
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that there is "prosperity and good governance" in the State and asserted that people of "Bihar will never return to the era of anarchy" that existed before 2005, referring to the RJD regime.

In a post on X, the JD(U) chief reached out to the voters ahead of polling for the assembly elections, saying, "You will surely remember the era before 2005, when crime and corruption were at their peak in Bihar. There was an atmosphere of anarchy everywhere. It had become difficult for people to step out of their homes."

He added, "The people of the state were forced to live under the shadow of fear. Being called a Bihari was considered an insult."

Nitish Kumar also highlighted the steps his government took after coming to power in 2005.

"When our government was formed in 2005, we prioritized the restoration of law and order above all else and established the rule of law. A policy of zero tolerance was adopted for crime and corruption. Now, there is no atmosphere of fear or terror in the state. The state is filled with an environment of love, brotherhood, and peace," Nitish Kumar said.

"The new Bihar is a Bihar of industries and growing businesses. There is prosperity in Bihar. There is good governance in Bihar. Now, being called a Bihari is a matter of pride, not an insult. The people of Bihar will never return to that era of anarchy," CM Nitish Kumar added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday criticised the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for not announcing the name of the state's Chief Ministerial candidate.

"They (NDA) are scared of defeat; who are they to raise questions on us? We have announced the name of our CM candidate, but they couldn't do it. They do not have the courage to say that their CM candidate will be Nitish Kumar. What is their agenda? There is an absolute Jungle Raj going on in the state at the moment...where in Patna, Khemkaji gets murdered, women get raped, kidnappings are happening, who will give an account of this? said Khera.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with vote counting scheduled for November 14.

 

