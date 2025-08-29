Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bihar Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar announces NEW scheme for woman, to give Rs..., to support...

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has introduced significant initiatives for women, including financial assistance for self-employment, reduced interest rates on loans, and salary increments for support workers. Read here to more abut this new scheme.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 01:19 PM IST

Bihar Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar announces NEW scheme for woman, to give Rs..., to support...
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday, August 29, announced the approval of a new scheme- 'Chief Minister Women's Employment Scheme,' aiming at providing financial assistance to one woman of every family in the state to start employment of their choice, ahead of the Bihar elections 2025.

In a post on social media X, the CM wrote that women would be given an amount of Rs 10 thousand as the first installment for employment, further stating that the process of applications would be determined by the Rural Development Department along with Urban Development and Housing Department.

"Ever since the formation of the government in November 2005, we have been working on a large scale for women's empowerment. Several important steps have been taken to empower women and make them self-reliant. Now, through their hard work, women are not only contributing to the progress of Bihar but are also strengthening the economic condition of their families. Continuing this mission, we have now taken an important and unprecedented decision in the interest of women, which will have positive long-term results.Our government has today approved a new scheme 'Chief Minister Women's Employment Scheme' for women's employment in the cabinet meeting," the post read.

What is the main objective of Chief Minister Women's Employment Scheme (CMWES)?

The main objective of this scheme is to provide financial assistance to one woman from every family in the state to start employment of their choice.

1. As financial assistance, one woman from every family will be given an amount of 10 thousand rupees as the first installment for employment of her choice.

2. The process of receiving applications from interested women will soon be started. The complete arrangement and process for this will be determined by the Rural Development Department, and the Urban Development and Housing Department will also be involved as needed for cooperation," the post readThe CM further mentioned in his post that after six months of employment, an assessment would be conducted after which additional assistance of Rs 2 lakh rupees would be provided as needed to the women.Furthermore, haat products would be set up across the state selling the products made by women."

3. From September 2025, the transfer of funds to women's bank accounts will begin.

4. After 6 months of starting employment by women, an assessment will be conducted, and additional assistance up to 2 lakh rupees can be provided as needed.

5. Haat markets will be developed across the state, from villages to cities, for the sale of products made by women. I am confident that the implementation of this scheme will not only further strengthen the position of women but will also provide better employment opportunities within the state, and people will not have to leave the state for employment out of compulsion," the post read.

Big boost for industry and jobs in Bihar

The Bihar government recently approved the New Industrial Package 2025 to stimulate investment and job creation. Under this package, companies investing over Rs 100 crore and creating over 1,000 jobs will receive 10 acres of free land. For investments exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, the land allocation increases to 25 acres.

Additionally, the government will offer interest subsidies of up to Rs 40 crore. It will also waive State GST for 14 years, up to 300% of the project cost.

(With inputs from ANI)

