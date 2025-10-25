Bihar elections 2025: BOLD promises by Tej Pratap Yadav, who filed nominations from Mahua, 'Cricket stadium will be built in constituency,...India-Pakistan match...'

Cyclone Montha threat looms, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to be on high alert, orders evacuations, NDRF...
Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled from RJD an later floated his own party Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), have made bold promises ahead of Bihar elections 2025. He said that if he wins elections from Mahua constituency, he will ensure that a cricket stadium will be built here, where India vs Pakistan match will be played.
Talking to ANI, he said, 'A cricket stadium will also be built in Mahua, and I will make sure an India vs Pakistan match is played. I have no competition in Mahua... JP Lohia, Karpuri Thakur, and Lalu Prasad Yadav, among other senior leaders, are 'Jannayak'. Tejashwi cannot be a Jannayak because he has reached here because of my father... I am no longer in the lantern (RJD)... I am not greedy for any post. If I am offered anything in the RJD, I will reject it. I will never form an alliance with anyone.'
After being expelled from RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav has made a solid re-entry into Bihar elections. He has filed his nomination from Mahua constituency. He made his electoral debut in 2015 from this constituency, and is seeking to regain power here. He said, 'I have been attached to this constituency since much before I entered politics.'
Whil from NDA, Chirag Paswan's LJP has fielded Sanjay Singh and RJD has fielded Mukesh Rausan against Tej Pratap Yadav. This constituency will see a high-stake battle in upcoming Bihar polls.
The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj is also contesting on all 243 seats in this high-stake battle.