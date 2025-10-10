Bihar elections 2025: BJP set to make BIG announcement on NDA seat-sharing amid speculations of internal rift on..., PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend CEC meeting

Ahead of Bihar elections, Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to announce the NDA seat-sharing finalisation in next 2 days, amid the speculations of internal rift and disagreements.

Ahead of Bihar elections , Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to announce the NDA seat-sharing finalisation in next 2 days, amid the speculations of internal rift and disagreements. BJP is also likely to hold a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) on October 12 at 6:30 PM at the party headquarters in New Delhi. The crucial meeting is expected to discuss and finalise the party's candidates and strategy for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

BJP State President Dr. Dilip Jaiswal said that a final decision will be taken within the next one or two days, rejecting any major disagreement with Chirag Paswan led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). The Lok Janshakti Party has authorized its National President, Chirag Paswan, to take all decisions on issues related to the NDA.

Senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are expected to attend the session. A panel of three potential candidates has been prepared for each seat. To finalise the names, the BJP's Bihar Core Group will hold a meeting in Delhi on October 11.

The final approval of the candidates' names will take place after these meetings, and the first joint list of the NDA is expected to be released on October 13, marking the formal start of the NDA's election campaign.

The discussions are likely to focus on seat distribution, alliances within the NDA, and key constituencies where the BJP aims to strengthen its position ahead of the polls.

Rift in NDA?

Earlier there were speculations on major disagremeent emerging within the NDA alliance, as Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Majhi demandig more seats to contest in Bihar. While Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and son of of Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag Paswan demanded at least 36 "winnable" seats out of 243, and BJP only willing to allot only 22 seats to his party. Similarly, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) National Convenor Jitan Ram Manjhi on his X account demanded 15 seats after sharing a cryptic post. He said his HAM party be given a respectable number of seats, otherwise the party not contest the election.

'High-stake' Bihar elections

Bihar elections are ecpected to be a high-stake battle between The NDA, led by the BJP and JD(U), and Mahagathbandhan of INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI(ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). The new entrant, strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state, aiming to break the 'power; duopoly in Buhar,

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14.