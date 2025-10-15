BCCI’s cash cow IPL suffers consecutive valuation declines despite record broadcast deal; WPL not far behind
What may happen if Tata Group goes public? How may Rs 20,00,000,00,00,000 IPO impact stock market?
LILPEPE Crypto Price Prediction: $1000 Could Make You the Next Millionaire in Town if Little Pepe Matches Shiba Inu’s 2021 Gains
New rule for immigrants, UK govt to roll out strict norms for skilled workers; check requirements
Nikitin Dheer's cryptic post shared few hours before his father Pankaj Dheer's death goes viral: 'Whatever goes...'
Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes: Dozens, including civilians, killed in fresh attacks along border
Bihar Elections 2025: BJP releases second list of 12 candidates, fields folk singer Maithili Thakur from...; check here
Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: How India can qualify for semi-finals after back-to-back losses – Scenarios explained
Veteran actress Madhumati dies at 87, Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt tribute for legendary dancer: 'My first and forever guru'
Inside Kapil Sharma’s Rs 15 crore Mumbai home 'Shantivan' that prioritises family comfort with luxury
INDIA
Bihar Elections 2025: BJP releases second list of 12 candidates.
Bihar Elections 2025: BJP has released the second list of 12 candidates for the Bihar Elections 2025. The party has fielded folk singer Maithili Thakur from the Alinagar seat. It comes just a day after she formally joined the party in Patna in the presence of state BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal. Alinagar seat is currently held by BJP’s Mishrilal Yadav.
BJP has fielded former IPS officer Anand Mishra from Buxar. Mishra recently joined the party after quitting Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj. Other key names in the list include:
The party has also announced candidates for Chapra, Sonepur, Rosera (SC), Barh, Shahpur, and Agiaon (SC).
BJP releases second list of 12 candidates for #BiharElections2025— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2025
Singer Maithili Thakur fielded from the Alinagar seat. Former IPS officer Anand Mishra from the Buxar seat pic.twitter.com/XuJCtEGjpA
The state goes to the polls on November 6 and 11, while votes will be counted on November 14.