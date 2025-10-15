Bihar Elections 2025: BJP releases second list of 12 candidates, fields folk singer Maithili Thakur from...; check here

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 05:38 PM IST

Bihar Elections 2025: BJP has released the second list of 12 candidates for the Bihar Elections 2025. The party has fielded folk singer Maithili Thakur from the Alinagar seat. It comes just a day after she formally joined the party in Patna in the presence of state BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal. Alinagar seat is currently held by BJP’s Mishrilal Yadav.

BJP has fielded former IPS officer Anand Mishra from Buxar. Mishra recently joined the party after quitting Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj. Other key names in the list include:

  • Ranjan Kumar from Muzaffarpur, replacing the sitting MLA Suresh Sharma
  • Ram Chandra Prasad from Hayaghat
  • Subhash Singh from Gopalganj
  • Chhoti Kumari from Baniapur.

The party has also announced candidates for Chapra, Sonepur, Rosera (SC), Barh, Shahpur, and Agiaon (SC).

READ | Bihar Elections 2025: Who is Shreyasi Singh? Arjuna awardee and BJP candidate from Jamui seat

Bihar Elections 2025 Dates

The state goes to the polls on November 6 and 11, while votes will be counted on November 14.

