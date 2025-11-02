Bihar Elections 2025: BJP hits out at Lalu Yadav over Halloween celebration, reminds voters of his ‘Mahakumbh useless’ remark

A cheerful video of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad celebrating Halloween with his grandchildren has gone viral. The video, posted by his daughter Rohini Acharya, shows the veteran politician sharing laughter and sweets with the youngest members of his family.

Ahead of the Bihar Election 2025, RJD leader Lalu Yadav's Halloween celebrations with his grandchildren have sparked controversy. Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, shared photos of the event, captioning it "Happy Halloween to everyone," drawing ire from the BJP Kisan Morcha, who criticised Yadav, highlighting his past comments where he called the Mahakumbh festival "useless".

Lalu Yadav's Halloween celebration

A cheerful video of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad celebrating Halloween with his grandchildren has gone viral. The video, posted by his daughter Rohini Acharya, shows the veteran politician sharing laughter and sweets with the youngest members of his family. In the clip, Lalu Yadav can be seen seated with his grandchildren, who were seen in ghostly masks, others in spooky makeup, as they try to scare him in jest. Rohini Acharya shared the clip on social media with the caption “Happy Halloween to everyone."

BJP slams Lalu Yadav's Halloween celebration

Soon after, the Bharatiya Janata Party slammed Lalu Yadav's Halloween celebration, issuing a warning to voters while reminding his 'Mahakumbh useless' remark. In a post, the official account of BJP Kisan Morcha (BJPKM) wrote, “Don't forget, people of Bihar, this is the same Lalu Yadav who had called the grand festival of faith and spirituality Maha Kumbh useless and is now celebrating the festival of Halloween. Those who attack faith will not get votes from the people of Bihar.”



For those unaware, Lalu Yadav had called the grand Maha Kumbh festival “meaningless” in February this year. When he was asked about the massive crowd of people heading to Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj for the religious gathering, he said, “The Kumbh has no meaning… It is just meaningless.”

Bihar Election 2025

The battleground for the 2025 Bihar elections is approaching as polling is scheduled to take place in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, with the results to be declared on November 14. The National Democratic Alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan features RJD, Congress, CPI-ML, CPI, CPM, and Vikasheel Insaan Party. Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj movement has decided to contest all 243 seats, adding a third force to the high-voltage electoral arena.