Bihar Elections 2025: 'Bihar ki Beti' Renu Devi winning or losing from Bettiah seat? Early trends shows...

'Bihar ki Beti' Renu Devi leads with 596 votes from Bettiah seat. Bettiah seat is seeing a closely contested race between BJP’s Renu Devi, INC’s Wasi Ahmed, and Jan Suraaj’s Anil Singh.

The Bettiah Assembly constituency is located in Paschim (West) Champaran district. The seat has a significant population of Scheduled Caste (SC). BJP's Renu Devi won the seat in 2020 with 84,496 (52.83%) votes. In 2015, INC Madan Mohan Tiwari won this seat.