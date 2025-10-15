FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bihar elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP releases second list of 48 candidates; check full list here

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its second list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

ANI

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 06:35 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its second list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

According to the list released on Tuesday, Prem Prapt Singh has been fielded from Chapra, Rajendra Prasad Singh from Lalganj, Aditya Lal from Purnia, and Inderjeet Jyotikar from Hathua.

Earlier, the party had released its first list of 11 candidates.

BJP announces first list

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its first list of 71 candidates for the high-stakes state elections. Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha have been fielded from Tarapur and Lakhisarai constituencies, respectively. Former Deputy Chief Ministers Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad will contest from Bettiah and Katihar.

The BJP has also fielded former Union Minister Ramkripal Yadav from Danapur, while Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav has been denied a ticket from Patna Sahib, with Ratnesh Kushwaha named as the party's candidate from the seat. The party also replaced long-time Kumrahar MLA Arun Kumar Sinha with Sanjay Gupta.

The list includes seven female candidates: Renu Devi (Bettiah), Gayatri Devi (Parihar), Devanti Yadav (Narpatganj), Sweety Singh (Kishanganj), Nisha Singh (Pranpur), Kavita Devi (Korha - SC), and Rama Nishad (Aurai).

The BJP Central Election Committee, chaired by JP Nadda, finalised the list in a meeting on October 12 attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bihar elections 2025

Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the results will be declared on November 14. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17.

