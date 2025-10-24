FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bihar elections 2025: Amit Shah takes dig at Mahagathbadhan CM face Tejashwi Yadav, says 'supda saaf hone...'

Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, ex-CM Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav has been declared as the chief ministerial face of RJD-Congress led Mahagathbandhan. Taking a jibe on Tejashwi Yadav, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "supda saaf hone wala hai"

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 06:16 PM IST

Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, ex-CM Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav has been declared as the chief ministerial face of RJD-Congress led Mahagathbandhan. Taking a jibe on Tejashwi Yadav, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said,  "supda saaf hone wala hai" (his game will be over) in the upcoming polls.

Addressing the public rally in Buxar, he claimed that NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is set to return to power in the Bihar once again as it remains united, highlighting the ongoing internal rift in Mahagathbandhan,  between the Congress, RJD, and their allies over seats.

Amit Shah said, "In Congress, RJD, and their allied parties, there is a tussle going on over seats, and on the other hand, PM Modi has already held two rallies in Bihar, Nitish Kumar has also set out on a tour of Bihar, Paswan ji, Majhi ji, Kushwaha ji, everyone has come together to take Bihar forward."

"I have been touring Bihar for the last 2 months, and wherever I go, I see such huge crowds. On the 14th, at 1 PM, Lalu ke bete ka supda saaf hone wala hai (Lalu Yadav's son's game is going to be up), and once again under PM Modi's leadership, an NDA government will be formed here," Shah said.

Bihar elections 2025

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. While the contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

(with ANI Inputs)

