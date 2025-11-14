Bihar Election Results 2025: YouTuber Manish Kashyap fails to leave mark in Chanpatia

Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini gives BIG update on his health, says his children are ‘sleepless’: 'It has not been an easy...'
Bihar Elections Results 2025: YouTuber Manish Kashyap fails to leave mark in Chanpatia
Popular YouTuber Manish Kashyap, and Jan Suraj Party candidate has failed to leave mark in Chanpatia assembly constituency of West Champaran. Initially, he was expected to make it a tough three-way contest, but the latest ninth round of counting puts him behind. Kashyap, also known as Tripurari Kumar Tiwari, has been a prominent figure, and his performance is being closely watched.
Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan's ambitious attempt to reclaim power in the Bihar assembly election fell short as the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) projected a landslide victory on over 200 seats, with early leads revealing deep structural weaknesses within the Opposition bloc.
The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the first in 27 years. A voter turnout of 67.14 per cent was recorded in the second round of polling, held today, i.e., November 11.