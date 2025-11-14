Bihar Election Results 2025: Who is Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh? Bihar's richest candidate trails in Lauriya, his net worth is Rs...

Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh, the richest candidate in the Bihar assembly polls 2025, is trailing in Lauriya against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Vinay Bihari by 27,153 votes. A Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader, Singh is regarded as the richest candidate contesting the Bihar elections 2025.

Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh, the richest candidate in the Bihar assembly polls 2025, is trailing in Lauriya against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Vinay Bihari by 27,153 votes. A Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader, Singh is regarded as the richest candidate contesting the Bihar elections 2025. BJP's Vinay Bihari is leading on the Lauriya seat with 95,882 votes, whereas VIP's Singh has so far gained 68,729 votes, as per the data from the Election Commission of India at 4:00 p.m.

According to the ECI, the BJP-led NDA is leading on 208 seats, with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan ahead on 28 seats, and others on seven seats. If the trend continues, the NDA is set to cross its 2010 mark, when it clinched 206 seats in the 243-member assembly.

Who is Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh?

Son of Late Shyam Nandan Singh, Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh, 45, boasts a staggering net worth of Rs 3,68,98,57,184. He graduated with Chemistry Honours from the renowned Magadh University in 2002.