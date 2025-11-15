FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Nowgam Police Station blast was an 'accidental incident,' says MHA; 9 dead, 32 injured

INDIA

INDIA

Bihar Election Results 2025: Who are Md. Qamrul Hoda, Abidur Rahman? Congress candidates who managed to win BIG amid party's flop show

RJD-Congress led Mahagathbandhan delivered a disappointing performance, managed to only get 35 seats. Two of the Muslim candidates won big on Congress ticket in Araria and Kishanganj, who are they?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 12:29 PM IST

Bihar Election Results 2025: Who are Md. Qamrul Hoda, Abidur Rahman? Congress candidates who managed to win BIG amid party's flop show
In Bihar elections 2025, NDA has secured a historic win crossing 200 mark, with PM Modi's 'Ghamcha' celebrations becoming the highlight of the result day. The NDA thrashed Mahagathbandhan by securing 202 seats, where BJP won on 89, Nitish Kumar led JD(U) on 85 seats, LJP (RV) on 19 seats and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) on 5.

RJD-Congress led Mahagathbandhan delivered a disappointing performance, managed to only get 35 seats, even CM faces Tejashwi Yadav won with a very narrow margin in a nail-biting contest against BJP's Satish Kumar. Congress struggled to even win seats in double-digit, and contained itself to mere 6 seat, emerging as a weakest link in the Mahagathbandhan alliance. Out of 6 seats, it won 4 seats in Bihar's Seemanchal region.

The Seemanchal region is a muslim-dominated region, but their votes were split between the Mahagathbandhan and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM. Two of the Muslim candidates won big on Congress ticket in Araria and Kishanganj, two of the main Seemanchal region constituencies. Who are thes two candidates?

Md. Qamrul Hoda in Kishanganj

Kishanganj constituency has a Muslim-majority demography and is a stronghold on Congress. Md. Qamrul Hoda contested on Congress ticket and emerged victorious winning 89699 votes, dfeating BJP's Sweety Singh by a margin of 12,794 votes. 

Md. Qamrul Hoda, is a 62-year-old agriculturist and social worker. He is just 10th pass, with declared assets around Rs 3 crore. He has no pending criminal cases. 

In Kishanganj, the voting was held during second phase on November 11. In 2020, Congress candidate Izhaar-ul-Hussain won the elections, buy just with thin margin of 1,381 votes.

Abidur Rahman in Araria

Araria is also a stronghold of Congress in Bihar. Abidur Rahman maintained his winning streak and won big against JD(U)'s Shagufta Azim with a margin of 12741 votes.

Abidur Rahman, 63, is a farmer by profession. He is also 10th pass, with declared assets of worth Rs 5.7 crore. He has a strong connect with locals of Araria. He has emerged victorious from Congress ticket in 2020 and 2015 Bihar assebly elections.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
