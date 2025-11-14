Bihar Election Results 2025: What happens after counting? Know how a government is formed

IPL 2026 Retention Rules: How many players can franchises keep or release before auction? All you need to know
The counting of votes for all 243 Assembly seats in Bihar is underway. According to the latest trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA is leading on 204 seats, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 33 seats, with others leading on six seats. This time, Bihar saw a record-breaking voter turnout of 66.91 percent, with women leading the figures. By evening, it will be clear who will form the government in Bihar.
Step 1- Voting concludes: After voting concludes, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are immediately sealed and transported to strong rooms with heightened security.
Step 2 - Counting Day: On the day of counting, the EVMs are opened in the presence of agents from all parties, and the counting begins.
Step 3 - Postal Ballot Counting: Postal ballots, also known as mail-in ballots, provide registered voters with the facility to cast their votes by mail instead of physically going to a polling booth/station. According to the Election Commission, "The penultimate (second last) round of EVM/VVPATs counting shall not be taken up until the counting of postal ballot papers is completed at the counting centre."
Step 4 - Counting concludes: Once all rounds of voting conclude, the Returning Officer compiles the results of the entire constituency. Candidates with the highest number of votes are declared winners by the Returning Officer.
Step 5 - Certificate of Election: Once a formal declaration is made, candidates are issued a 'Certificate of Election', confirming their election to the constituency they contested.
All winning candidates are to be sworn in as members of the state assembly by the Governor. The governor could not initiate the process of government formation without swearing in the winning candidates. Moreover, a speaker from amongst the winning candidates is to be sworn in by the governor, as provided in Article 178 of the Constitution.
Once the assembly is constituted, the governor calls upon the leaders of political parties to form a government. If a party/alliance has a clear majority, the governor appoints the leader of the party/alliance as the Chief Minister.
In case there's no party with such a majority, then the party that has a larger number of members and stakes its claim to form the Government is given the chance to form the government.