FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2026 Retention Rules: How many players can franchises keep or release before auction? All you need to know

Responsible by Design: Anup Gupta on the Future of AI Governance

Bihar Elections Results 2025 Update: BIG win for RJD's viral Bhai Virendra against JSP's Jitendra Yadav from Maner

Kamini Kaushal was in love with Dilip Kumar, they were 'shattered' after their relationship ended, she married her brother-in-law: 'I couldn't dump...'

Who is Devyani Rana? BJP leader and US-educated businesswoman wins Nagrota Assembly bypoll

The Smart Way to Grow: Why Top iGaming Operators Choose Automation Over Chaos

Bihar Election Results 2025: Tejashwi Yadav wins Raghopur after nail-biting contest

Fact check: Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding card leaked? Here's what we know

Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP's Ratnesh Kumar wins against Congress's Shashant Shekar in Patna Sahib in latest election

Bihar Election Result 2025: Is Bihar's poorest candidate winning or losing? Know here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IPL 2026 Retention Rules: How many players can franchises keep or release before auction? All you need to know

IPL 2026 Retention Rules: How many players can franchises keep or release before

Responsible by Design: Anup Gupta on the Future of AI Governance

Responsible by Design: Anup Gupta on the Future of AI Governance

Bihar Elections Results 2025 Update: BIG win for RJD's viral Bhai Virendra against JSP's Jitendra Yadav from Maner

Bihar Elections Results 2025 Update: BIG win for RJD's viral Bhai Virendra again

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behind BJP's Chhoti Kumari in Chhapra Bihar Assembly seat

Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behi

Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew? Know about their love story, educational qualifications and more

Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew?

Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar Election Results 2025: Tejashwi Yadav wins Raghopur after nail-biting contest

After hours of a tough contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Satish Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has won the Raghopur assembly constituency, his family bastion.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 05:44 PM IST

Bihar Election Results 2025: Tejashwi Yadav wins Raghopur after nail-biting contest
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Image credit: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After hours of a bottleneck contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Satish Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has won the Raghopur assembly constituency, his family bastion. After hours of trailing against his closest rival and BJP candidate Satish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav has won the Raghopur seat, considered his stronghold. 

Meanwhile, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is heading towards a landslide victory in the Bihar assembly polls, with the latest trends showing that it is poised to win over 200 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to emerge as the single-largest party in the Bihar assembly and has so far won 16 seats. It is leading in 75 constituencies.

The Janata Dal (United) has won 10 seats and is leading in 74 constituencies. BJP and JD-U supporters celebrated the NDA's victory in Patna by distributing sweets. Apart from the BJP and JD (U), other constituents of the NDA also registered impressive strike rates. LJP (Ram Vilas) has won one seat each and is leading in 19, Hindustan Awam Morcha has won one seat and is leading in four seats and RLM is leading in four seats.

Counting began this morning, and the NDA established its lead from the start in the election trends. The opposition Mahagathbandhan has suffered huge losses. RJD has won four seats and is leading in 21, Congress has won one seat and is leading on four, CPI(ML) Liberation is leading in two, and CPI(M) is ahead on one seat while VIP and CPI have drawn a blank so far.

Among other parties, AIMIM has won two seats and is leading in three, and the Bahujan Samaj Party is leading on one seat. 

With inputs from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shaktisinh Mori believes energy systems can shape a sustainable global economy
Shaktisinh Mori believes energy systems can shape a sustainable global economy
IPL 2026 Retention Rules: How many players can franchises keep or release before auction? All you need to know
IPL 2026 Retention Rules: How many players can franchises keep or release before
Responsible by Design: Anup Gupta on the Future of AI Governance
Responsible by Design: Anup Gupta on the Future of AI Governance
Bihar Elections Results 2025 Update: BIG win for RJD's viral Bhai Virendra against JSP's Jitendra Yadav from Maner
Bihar Elections Results 2025 Update: BIG win for RJD's viral Bhai Virendra again
Kamini Kaushal was in love with Dilip Kumar, they were 'shattered' after their relationship ended, she married her brother-in-law: 'I couldn't dump...'
Kamini Kaushal was in love with Dilip Kumar, but she married her brother-in-law
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behind BJP's Chhoti Kumari in Chhapra Bihar Assembly seat
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behi
Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew? Know about their love story, educational qualifications and more
Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew?
Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far
Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far
From Nitish's magic to Modi's 'Hanuman' impact, PK's failed experiment: 5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', it is named after...
Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', i
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE