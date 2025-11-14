Bihar Election Results 2025: Tejashwi Yadav wins Raghopur after nail-biting contest

After hours of a tough contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Satish Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has won the Raghopur assembly constituency, his family bastion.

Meanwhile, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is heading towards a landslide victory in the Bihar assembly polls, with the latest trends showing that it is poised to win over 200 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to emerge as the single-largest party in the Bihar assembly and has so far won 16 seats. It is leading in 75 constituencies.

The Janata Dal (United) has won 10 seats and is leading in 74 constituencies. BJP and JD-U supporters celebrated the NDA's victory in Patna by distributing sweets. Apart from the BJP and JD (U), other constituents of the NDA also registered impressive strike rates. LJP (Ram Vilas) has won one seat each and is leading in 19, Hindustan Awam Morcha has won one seat and is leading in four seats and RLM is leading in four seats.

Counting began this morning, and the NDA established its lead from the start in the election trends. The opposition Mahagathbandhan has suffered huge losses. RJD has won four seats and is leading in 21, Congress has won one seat and is leading on four, CPI(ML) Liberation is leading in two, and CPI(M) is ahead on one seat while VIP and CPI have drawn a blank so far.

Among other parties, AIMIM has won two seats and is leading in three, and the Bahujan Samaj Party is leading on one seat.

With inputs from ANI