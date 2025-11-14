Bihar Election Results 2025: Richest candidate Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh from VIP trailing massively behind BJP's Vinay Bihari in Lauriya
Owaisi trumps Rahul Gandhi in Bihar? AIMIM emerging as larger party than Congress in trends
Bombay HC issues notice on plea seeking CBI probe into Mukesh Ambani's Reliance's alleged USD 1.55 billion ONGC gas theft
Bihar Election 2025 Results: Is BJP's Tarkishore Prasad leading or trailing from Katihar Assembly seat?
Kamini Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express co-star, passes away at 98
Bihar Election 2025 Results: RJD's Narendra Kumar Singh or JDU's Raj Kumar Singh, who is leading from Matihani Assembly seat?
Bihar Election 2025: Why can no one stop Nitish Kumar? What makes him invincible force?
Bihar Election Results 2025: As NDA looks to sweep state, RJD bigwig Tejashwi Yadav trails in family bastion
By Election Results 2025: BJP's Devyani Rana wins J&K's Nagrota assembly seat by huge margin
Sunny Deol's wife Pooja Deol appeared in this 1996 film starring Dharmendra's son, director died by suicide before its release
INDIA
Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP)'s candidate Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh is railing massively behind BJP's Vinay Bihari in Lauriya.
Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP)'s candidate Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh is railing massively behind BJP's Vinay Bihari in Lauriya. He is the richest candidate in Bihar elections 2025, with staggering declared assets of Rs 3,68,98,57,184 (₹368 Cr+).