Bihar Election Results 2025: PM Modi hails NDA's landslide victory, gives new 'MY formula'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked the people of Bihar for the NDA's sweeping victory in the state and said it has given a new positive "MY formula"- Mahila and Youth. Addressing victory celebrations at the BJP headquarters here, PM Modi took a jibe at the Rashtriya Janata Dal and said that some parties in Bihar had created the appeasement formula of MY.

"But today's victory has given a new positive MY formula, and that is Mahila and Youth. Today, Bihar is among those states of the country which have the highest number of youth, and this includes youth from every religion and every caste. Their desire, their aspiration and their dreams have completely destroyed the old communal MY formula of the Jungle Raj people," he said.

He was referring to the perception in political circles that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) gets solid backing of Muslims and Yadavs (MY) in the elections.PM Modi said that the BJP and its allies work hard for the welfare of people and have stolen their hearts."We are the servants of the people. We keep making the people happy with our hard work and we have stolen the hearts of the people. And that is why the entire Bihar has said 'Phir ek baar NDA Sarkar'",he said.

Taking a jibe at RJD, he said "Katta Sarkar" will never return to Bihar."Jai Chhathi Maiya, yeh prachand jeet, atoot vishwas, Bihar ke logo ne bilkul garda uda diya hai, " he said."When I used to speak about Jungle Raj and Katta Sarkar in Bihar elections, the RJD party raised no objections. However, this made the Congress uneasy. Today, I want to reiterate that Katta Sarkar will never return to Bihar...The people of Bihar have voted for Viksit Bihar...".

The Prime Minister said this election has further strengthened the public's trust in the Election Commission. "The consistently high voter turnout over the past few years, the increased turnout by the deprived and the exploited, is a significant achievement for the Election Commission. This is the same Bihar that was once dominated by Maoist terror. Voting used to end at 3 pm in Naxal-affected areas. But in this election, people in Bihar have voted without fear, with enthusiasm and excitement. You also know what used to happen in Bihar during the times of jungle raj. Violence used to occur openly at polling stations. Ballot boxes were looted," he said.

"Today, the same Bihar is seeing record voter turnout. It is voting peacefully. Everyone's vote has been recorded. Everyone has cast their vote as per their choice," he added.

NDA is poised for a landslide victory in Bihar. The NDA has won 133 seats so far with the BJP winning 68 seats and JD(U) 50. The NDA is poised to win over 200 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly. The ruling alliance is seen to have received solid backing of women and youth.

