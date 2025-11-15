Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA registers landslide victory with 202 seats, MGB manages 34

The two main constituents, BJP and JD(U), clocked a nearly 85 per cent strike rate in 101 seats each they had contested.

Bihar Election Results: The ruling NDA has secured a thumping majority in the Bihar Assembly, winning 202 seats in the 243-member House, as results for all the 243 constituencies were declared by the Election Commission. The Mahagathbandhan (MGB) secured only 35, and AIMIM won 5 seats. The two main constituents, BJP and JD(U), clocked a nearly 85 per cent strike rate in 101 seats each they had contested. The majority mark in the 243-member Assembly is 122.

Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP, JDU, RJD, INC

BJP won 89 seats, up from 74 in 2020, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal(U) tasted success in 85 constituencies, up from 43. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) seat tally slipped to 25 from 75, and Congress bagged only six out of the 61 seats it contested, down from 19.

What Nitish Kumar said

Overcoming anti-incumbency, Chief Minister Kumar thanked the people of the state for giving a "landslide" victory for the NDA. "People of the state have expressed their confidence in our government by giving us a landslide mandate in the polls. For this, I bow to all the esteemed voters of the state, and express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks," Kumar wrote in a post on X. He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his continuous support to the NDA government in the state. He is Bihar's longest serving chief minister, whilst also holding the post for his 9th term.

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP)

The party, floated by the former political strategist, failed to galvanise votes in its favour, despite a high-pitched campaign and raising pressing issues such as unemployment, migration and dearth of industries.

NDA's performance

The NDA's tally in Bihar comes in the backdrop of the BJP's back-to-back stunning performances in Delhi, Maharashtra and Haryana. Last year, the BJP had won 132 of the 149 seats it had contested in Maharashtra.

Mahagathbandhan's poor show

The Mahagathbandhan, which includes the RJD, the Congress and three Left parties, faced a crushing defeat, despite surveys and opinion polls showing its Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav as the most preferred leader for the top post.

Yadav, was trailing initially before he recovered ground in Raghopur, the RJD stronghold. He defeated BJP candidate Satish Kumar by 14,532 votes. Mahagatbahndhan also struggled to retain its strongholds. The Muslim and Yadav (M-Y) combination traditionally formed the bedrock of the RJD's support base in Bihar.