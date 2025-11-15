FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA registers landslide victory with 202 seats, MGB manages 34

Bigg Boss 19: Not Salman Khan, Farah Khan but this director will host this Weekend Ka Vaar

Shah Rukh Khan launches ‘Shahrukhz Danube’, first property named after him, It will be built in…

Not DC or KKR! Mohammed Shami's IPL 2026 team almost confirmed in big twist

'Shaadi kab karwa rahe ho?': Fan at Eden Gardens asks Shubman Gill's father about Sara Tendulkar; his reply goes viral

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA gains big in Muslim-dominated seats, JD(U) improves, leaving Mahagathbandhan with no sucess

Rahul Gandhi reacts to Bihar Election Results 2025: 'Truly surprising'

15 sixes, 11 fours! Vaibhav Suryavanshi blasts 42-ball 144 as India A crush UAE by 148 runs in Rising Stars Asia Cup

Billionaire Pearl Kapur presents Kyvex: The Indian Revolutionary AI platform Redefining Knowledge Discovery Future

Bigg Boss fame Priyank Sharma’s father passes away; ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal sends condolences

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA registers landslide victory with 202 seats, MGB manages 34

Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA registers landslide victory with 202 seats, MGB

Bigg Boss 19: Not Salman Khan, Farah Khan but this director will host this Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 19: Not Salman Khan, Farah Khan but this director will host this Weeke

Shah Rukh Khan launches ‘Shahrukhz Danube’, first property named after him, It will be built in…

Shah Rukh Khan launches ‘Shahrukhz Danube’, first property named after him, It w

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behind BJP's Chhoti Kumari in Chhapra Bihar Assembly seat

Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behi

Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew? Know about their love story, educational qualifications and more

Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew?

Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA registers landslide victory with 202 seats, MGB manages 34

The two main constituents, BJP and JD(U), clocked a nearly 85 per cent strike rate in 101 seats each they had contested.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 12:08 AM IST

Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA registers landslide victory with 202 seats, MGB manages 34
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bihar Election Results: The ruling NDA has secured a thumping majority in the Bihar Assembly, winning 202 seats in the 243-member House, as results for all the 243 constituencies were declared by the Election Commission. The Mahagathbandhan (MGB) secured only 35, and AIMIM won 5 seats. The two main constituents, BJP and JD(U), clocked a nearly 85 per cent strike rate in 101 seats each they had contested. The majority mark in the 243-member Assembly is 122.

Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP, JDU, RJD, INC 

BJP won 89 seats, up from 74 in 2020, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal(U) tasted success in 85 constituencies, up from 43. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) seat tally slipped to 25 from 75, and Congress bagged only six out of the 61 seats it contested, down from 19.

What Nitish Kumar said

Overcoming anti-incumbency, Chief Minister Kumar thanked the people of the state for giving a "landslide" victory for the NDA.  "People of the state have expressed their confidence in our government by giving us a landslide mandate in the polls. For this, I bow to all the esteemed voters of the state, and express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks," Kumar wrote in a post on X. He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his continuous support to the NDA government in the state. He is Bihar's longest serving chief minister, whilst also holding the post for his 9th term. 

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP)

The party, floated by the former political strategist, failed to galvanise votes in its favour, despite a high-pitched campaign and raising pressing issues such as unemployment, migration and dearth of industries.

NDA's performance

The NDA's tally in Bihar comes in the backdrop of the BJP's back-to-back stunning performances in Delhi, Maharashtra and Haryana. Last year, the BJP had won 132 of the 149 seats it had contested in Maharashtra.

READ | Rahul Gandhi reacts to Bihar Election Results 2025: 'Truly surprising'

Mahagathbandhan's poor show

The Mahagathbandhan, which includes the RJD, the Congress and three Left parties, faced a crushing defeat, despite surveys and opinion polls showing its Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav as the most preferred leader for the top post. 

Yadav, was trailing initially before he recovered ground in Raghopur, the RJD stronghold. He defeated BJP candidate Satish Kumar by 14,532 votes. Mahagatbahndhan also struggled to retain its strongholds. The Muslim and Yadav (M-Y) combination traditionally formed the bedrock of the RJD's support base in Bihar. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA registers landslide victory with 202 seats, MGB manages 34
Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA registers landslide victory with 202 seats, MGB
Bigg Boss 19: Not Salman Khan, Farah Khan but this director will host this Weekend Ka Vaar
Bigg Boss 19: Not Salman Khan, Farah Khan but this director will host this Weeke
Shah Rukh Khan launches ‘Shahrukhz Danube’, first property named after him, It will be built in…
Shah Rukh Khan launches ‘Shahrukhz Danube’, first property named after him, It w
Not DC or KKR! Mohammed Shami's IPL 2026 team almost confirmed in big twist
Not DC or KKR! Mohammed Shami's IPL 2026 team almost confirmed in big twist
'Shaadi kab karwa rahe ho?': Fan at Eden Gardens asks Shubman Gill's father about Sara Tendulkar; his reply goes viral
Fan at Eden Gardens asks Shubman Gill's father about Sara Tendulkar; his reply
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behind BJP's Chhoti Kumari in Chhapra Bihar Assembly seat
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behi
Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew? Know about their love story, educational qualifications and more
Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew?
Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far
Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far
From Nitish's magic to Modi's 'Hanuman' impact, PK's failed experiment: 5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', it is named after...
Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', i
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE