Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA registers landslide victory with 202 seats, MGB manages 34
Bigg Boss 19: Not Salman Khan, Farah Khan but this director will host this Weekend Ka Vaar
Shah Rukh Khan launches ‘Shahrukhz Danube’, first property named after him, It will be built in…
Not DC or KKR! Mohammed Shami's IPL 2026 team almost confirmed in big twist
'Shaadi kab karwa rahe ho?': Fan at Eden Gardens asks Shubman Gill's father about Sara Tendulkar; his reply goes viral
Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA gains big in Muslim-dominated seats, JD(U) improves, leaving Mahagathbandhan with no sucess
Rahul Gandhi reacts to Bihar Election Results 2025: 'Truly surprising'
15 sixes, 11 fours! Vaibhav Suryavanshi blasts 42-ball 144 as India A crush UAE by 148 runs in Rising Stars Asia Cup
Billionaire Pearl Kapur presents Kyvex: The Indian Revolutionary AI platform Redefining Knowledge Discovery Future
Bigg Boss fame Priyank Sharma’s father passes away; ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal sends condolences
INDIA
The two main constituents, BJP and JD(U), clocked a nearly 85 per cent strike rate in 101 seats each they had contested.
Bihar Election Results: The ruling NDA has secured a thumping majority in the Bihar Assembly, winning 202 seats in the 243-member House, as results for all the 243 constituencies were declared by the Election Commission. The Mahagathbandhan (MGB) secured only 35, and AIMIM won 5 seats. The two main constituents, BJP and JD(U), clocked a nearly 85 per cent strike rate in 101 seats each they had contested. The majority mark in the 243-member Assembly is 122.
BJP won 89 seats, up from 74 in 2020, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal(U) tasted success in 85 constituencies, up from 43. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) seat tally slipped to 25 from 75, and Congress bagged only six out of the 61 seats it contested, down from 19.
Overcoming anti-incumbency, Chief Minister Kumar thanked the people of the state for giving a "landslide" victory for the NDA. "People of the state have expressed their confidence in our government by giving us a landslide mandate in the polls. For this, I bow to all the esteemed voters of the state, and express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks," Kumar wrote in a post on X. He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his continuous support to the NDA government in the state. He is Bihar's longest serving chief minister, whilst also holding the post for his 9th term.
The party, floated by the former political strategist, failed to galvanise votes in its favour, despite a high-pitched campaign and raising pressing issues such as unemployment, migration and dearth of industries.
The NDA's tally in Bihar comes in the backdrop of the BJP's back-to-back stunning performances in Delhi, Maharashtra and Haryana. Last year, the BJP had won 132 of the 149 seats it had contested in Maharashtra.
READ | Rahul Gandhi reacts to Bihar Election Results 2025: 'Truly surprising'
The Mahagathbandhan, which includes the RJD, the Congress and three Left parties, faced a crushing defeat, despite surveys and opinion polls showing its Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav as the most preferred leader for the top post.
Yadav, was trailing initially before he recovered ground in Raghopur, the RJD stronghold. He defeated BJP candidate Satish Kumar by 14,532 votes. Mahagatbahndhan also struggled to retain its strongholds. The Muslim and Yadav (M-Y) combination traditionally formed the bedrock of the RJD's support base in Bihar.