HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar Election Results 2025: Who is Chhoti Kumari? BJP leader takes massive lead against Khesari Lal Yadav in Chapra

Chhoti Kumari is a local political leader and the current Zila Parishad chairperson of the Chapra Assembly constituency. She was fielded by the BJP in place of the sitting MLA CN Gupta. Let us tell you more about her.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 06:32 PM IST

Bihar Election Results 2025: Who is Chhoti Kumari? BJP leader takes massive lead against Khesari Lal Yadav in Chapra
BJP leader Chhoti Kumari.
In the keenly-observed Chapra Assembly constituency, Chhoti Kumari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a massive lead of more than 47,000 votes. She looks set to defeat Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav for the crucial seat. Chapra, which falls in Saran district, has remained a stronghold of the BJP since 2010. So, who is Chhoti Kumari? Let us tell you here.

Chhoti Kumari is a local political leader and the current Zila Parishad chairperson of the Chapra Assembly constituency. She was fielded by the BJP in place of the sitting MLA CN Gupta. Her educational qualification is 12th Pass. Kumari has held several key positions through her career, including president of the District Council. Her husband, Dharmendra Sah, serves as district general secretary of the BJP. Kumari is from the Vaishya community, which constitutes a large portion of the local electorate. According to her financial declaration, her total assets are worth approximately Rs 1.4 crore.

Chapra is one of the six Assembly segments under the Saran Lok Sabha constituency, and traditionally a battleground for major parties such as the BJP and the RJD. 

Bihar Elections 2025

Polls to elect the 243 members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. The state witnessed a record voter turnout of 67.13 percent in the two phases -- the highest voter turnout in the state since 1951. The results will be compiled and made available round-wise and constituency-wise on the official ECI results portal: https://results.eci.gov.in.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
