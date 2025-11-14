FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bihar Election Results 2025: PM Modi issues FIRST statement on NDA's victory, says, 'Win for...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued his first statement on the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) massive win in Bihar Assembly elections 2025. PM Modi called it a win for development and good governance in the state.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 05:28 PM IST

Bihar Election Results 2025: PM Modi issues FIRST statement on NDA's victory, says, 'Win for...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued his first statement on the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) massive win in Bihar Assembly elections 2025. PM Modi called it a win for development and good governance in the state. In his statement, PM Modi, who actively campaigned in Bihar, thanked the people of the state for the mandate. The NDA has swept the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, even surpassing the predictions of exit polls.

What did PM Modi say on NDA win?

PM Modi said in a post on X: "Victory of good governance has been achieved. Victory of development has been achieved.  Victory of the spirit of public welfare has been achieved.  Victory of social justice has been achieved." He added: "My deepest gratitude to the family members of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 assembly elections. This resounding public mandate will empower us to serve the people and work with a new resolve for Bihar."

PM Modi further said: "In the coming times, we will do even more for Bihar’s progress, Bihar’s infrastructure and Bihar’s culture. We will ensure that the State’s Yuva Shakti and Nari Shakti get many opportunities to lead a life of prosperity."

What are the latest ECI trends?

As of latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) around 5:30 pm, the NDA -- which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal United (JDU) -- was leading on 204 seats. The Mahagathbandhan -- which includes opposition parties such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress -- was leading on 33 seats. Former poll strategist Prashant Kishor's party Jan Suraaj (JSP) has failed to open its account despite significant campaigning.

Bihar Elections 2025

Polls to elect the 243 members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. The state witnessed a record voter turnout of 67.13 percent in the two phases -- the highest voter turnout in the state since 1951. The results will be compiled and made available round-wise and constituency-wise on the official ECI results portal: https://results.eci.gov.in.

