Bihar Election Results 2025: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Divya Gautam trails in Digha by...

INDIA
Divya Gautam, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is trailing in Bihar’s Digha seat, with BJP’s Sanjiv Chaurasia leading there by an impressive margin of 44,884 votes. BJP’s sitting MLA Sanjiv Chaurasia, who is contesting for a third straight term, continues to hold his lead with 44,884 votes in the 27th round of counting as of 3:18 p.m.
The Bihar assembly polls were held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the vote counting being held today. As per the latest trends, the BJP-led NDA is leading on 208 seats in the 243-member assembly, while the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is leading on 28 seats, with others ahead of seven seats.
Divya Gautam, a CPI(ML) leader, is the daughter of Bhupendra Kumar Singh. A former student leader and social activist, she has been associated with All India Students’ Association (AISA) for a long time. Gautam ventured into politics during her student years, contesting the 2012 Patna University Students' Union Election as an AISA candidate.
She holds a postgraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. In 2021, she also cleared the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). However, she had refused to serve as a supply inspector. Since then, Gautam has served as an assistant professor at Patna Women’s College between January 2021 and July 2024, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Speaking about her bond with cousin Sushant Singh Rajput, Divya Gautam says that they may not have shared political ideologies but were "culturally bound by the same thread", as per Hindustan Times.