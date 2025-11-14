FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bihar Election Results 2025: Khan sir's best friend Vipin Kumar fails to impress Manhar

Vipin Kumar, renowned educator Khan Sir's best friend, is trailing in the Manhar seat with a high margin of 67,206 votes. He contested the Bihar assembly polls 2025 as an independent candidate. On the other hand, JD(U) leader Umesh Singh Kushwaha is leading in the seat.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 05:33 PM IST

Bihar Election Results 2025: Khan sir's best friend Vipin Kumar fails to impress Manhar
Khan sir and Vipin Kumar, a candidate from Bihar's Manhar (From left to right)
Vipin Kumar, renowned educator Khan Sir's best friend, is trailing in the Manhar seat with a high margin of 67,206 votes. He contested the Bihar assembly polls 2025 as an independent candidate. On the other hand, JD(U) leader Umesh Singh Kushwaha is leading in the seat. The JD(U) is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). 

Kushwaha has so far gained 73,038 votes as counting continues. The NDA and the Mahagathbandhan in the main contenders in the Bihar assembly polls 2025. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the NDA is leading on 204 seats while the MGB is ahead on 33 seats. 

Who is Vipin Kumar?

Vipin Kumar, best friend of Khan Sir, runs a YouTube channel under the name 'Math Masti', having around 6 million subscribers. He is also the village head (mukhiya) of the Salha Panchayat, nestled in Bihar's Vaishali district. He is also an active social worker. 

According to the ECI, he has passed Class 12th. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
