Bihar Election Results 2025: Is Late gangster's son Osama Shahab winning or losing in RJD stronghold Raghunathpur constituency?

Late gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin's son and RJD’s candidate Osama Shahab is currently trailing behind JDU’s Vikash Kumar Singh in Raghunathpur constituency. Vikash Kumar Singh is with leading 7536 (+ 45), while Osama is trailing with 7491 ( -45) as per EC.

Raghunathpur constituency

Raghunathpur seat, located in Siwan district, RJD has fielded Osama Shahab , son of late former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin against Janata Dal United’s Vikash Kumar Singh.

Mohammad Shahabuddin, who had served both as an MLA and MP, was barred from contesting due to his conviction. He passed away in 2021 during Covid-19 in Tihar jail.

Raghunathpur has been an RJD stronghold. In 2020, Harishankar Yadav of the RJD won with 67,757 votes, defeating Manoj Kumar Sinha of the Lok Janshakti Party (49,792 votes) and JDU’s Rajeshwar Chauhan (26,162 votes). In 2015, Harishankar Yadav secured victory with 61,042 votes.