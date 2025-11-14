Bihar Election Results 2025: Is BJP's Maithili Thakur winning or losing from Alinagar?

ECI began counting of votes across 243 seats in Bihar at 8 am today. The overall polling percentage for the two phases in Bihar was 66.91%. The polling for two phases were held on November 6 and 11 respectively. As per early trends, BJP’s Maithili Thakur continues to hold her early lead.

BJP's Maithili Thakur is leading in Alinagar seat. Whereas, RJD's Binod Mishra is trailing in the seat.

If Maithili Thakur secures a victory, the 25-year-old would become one of the youngest MLAs ever elected in India. The BJP is banking on her youth and widespread popularity as a folk singer, while the RJD is determined to reclaim the seat it lost in 2020. According to early trends, Thakur is currently leading in the constituency.