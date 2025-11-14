Bihar Election Results 2025: Is BJP's Maithili Thakur winning or losing from Alinagar?

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: What happening with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party in early trends
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, who switched to BJP trails behind RJD's Rit Lal Roy from Danapur seat
Bihar Election Result 2025: Is jailed JDU leader Anant Singh winning or losing from Mokama?
Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer comedy drama
Who is Nitish Kumar's political heir? Why Bihar CM's son Nishant did not follow in his footsteps?
Bihar Election 2025: Is BJP's Shreyasi Singh winning or losing from Jamui?
Bihar Election 2025: BJP's special breakfast menu for counting day, know what's cooking
Bihar elections 2025: Congress' Shashant Shekhar leading in Patna Sahib, BJP's Ratnesh Kumar trails
Gopalganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP's Subhash Singh leads with 6206 votes, INC's Om Prakash Garg trails behind
Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP + JDU crossing magic number? Check latest result update here
INDIA
ECI began counting of votes across 243 seats in Bihar at 8 am today. The overall polling percentage for the two phases in Bihar was 66.91%. The polling for two phases were held on November 6 and 11 respectively. As per early trends, BJP’s Maithili Thakur continues to hold her early lead.
ECI began counting of votes across 243 seats in Bihar at 8 am today. The overall polling percentage for the two phases in Bihar was 66.91%. The polling for two phases were held on November 6 and 11 respectively. As per early trends, BJP’s Maithili Thakur continues to hold her early lead.
BJP's Maithili Thakur is leading in Alinagar seat. Whereas, RJD's Binod Mishra is trailing in the seat.
If Maithili Thakur secures a victory, the 25-year-old would become one of the youngest MLAs ever elected in India. The BJP is banking on her youth and widespread popularity as a folk singer, while the RJD is determined to reclaim the seat it lost in 2020. According to early trends, Thakur is currently leading in the constituency.