INDIA

Bihar Election Results 2025: From 1 seat in 2020, Chirag Paswan's LJP leads on over 19 seats, leaving Congress, RJD behind in key constituencies

In Bihar election 2025, Chirag Paswan's LJP (RV) has shown a surprising performance with good gains of more than 15 seats out of the 28 contested, making it a powerful force in NDA.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 04:04 PM IST

Bihar Election Results 2025: From 1 seat in 2020, Chirag Paswan's LJP leads on over 19 seats, leaving Congress, RJD behind in key constituencies
Chirag Paswan's LJP leads on over 19 seats
The Bihar Assembly election result 2025 result is still awaited as the counting of votes are underway but the trends have confirmed the NDA's big win yet again this year. NDA has crossed the 200 mark out of 243 assembly seats with BJP its biggest faction leading on 94 sears and JD(U) its largest ally in the state leading on 84 seats. Among other parties in the NDA, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has made a formidable gain to take the NDA numbers to a big height. Seeing his past performances, Chirag Paswan has improved the election game this time. 

LJP (Ram Vilas) is leading in 19 out of the 28 seats it contested which is a big leap from its drubbing in which he won only a single seat. This trend is hinting towards a major comeback of Union minister Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV). In the last election, Chirag Paswan did not align with either NDA or JD(U) and chose to fight alone. 

If he gains a significant seat share, the party will not only become a formidable force in the NDA alliance but also carve a new reputation in Bihar. 

According to the EC trends, LJP (RV) is ahead in constituencies such as Sugauli, Govindganj, Belsand, Bahadurganj, Kasba, Balrampur, Simri, Bakhtiarpur, Bochahan, Darauli, Garkha, Mahua, Bakhri, Parbatta, Nathnagar, Bakhtiarpur, Fatuha, Dehri, Obra, Sherghati, Bodh Gaya, Rajauli and Gobindpur.

The LJP’s performance has boosted the BJP and JD(U) by strengthening their traditional support bases, helping the NDA to get a grasp on Dalit and EBC strongholds that were once RJD bastions, especially in central and western Bihar.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
