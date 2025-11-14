FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Election 2025: Is Congress pulling Mahagathbandhan down? Did Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' fail to convert crowd into votes?

Bihar Election Results 2025: CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, who is winning or losing from Phulwari?

Bihar Elections Results 2025: Huge Upset for RJD in Siwan? BJP's Mangal Panday leads against RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: What happening with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party in early trends

Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, who switched to BJP trails behind RJD's Rit Lal Roy from Danapur seat

Bihar Election Result 2025: Is jailed JDU leader Anant Singh winning or losing from Mokama?

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer comedy drama

Who is Nitish Kumar's political heir? Why Bihar CM's son Nishant did not follow in his footsteps?

Bihar Election 2025: Is BJP's Shreyasi Singh winning or losing from Jamui?

Bihar Election 2025: BJP's special breakfast menu for counting day, know what's cooking

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Election Results 2025: CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, who is winning or losing from Phulwari?

Bihar Election Results 2025: CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, who is

Buxar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP's Anand Mishra vs INC's Munna Tiwari vs JSP's Tathagat Harsh Vardhan, who is winning?

Buxar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP's Anand Mishra vs INC's Munna Tiwa

Bihar Elections Results 2025: Huge Upset for RJD in Siwan? BJP's Mangal Panday leads against RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary

Bihar Elections Results 2025: Huge Upset for RJD in Siwan? BJP's Mangal Panday..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya: Iconic place where he began his political journey; See PHOTOS

RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How rich is NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar?

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How rich is NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar?

Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...

Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar Election Results 2025: CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, who is winning or losing from Phulwari?

Phulwari, a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes in Patna district, has a diverse voter base comprising Dalit, Muslim, and other communities.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 10:54 AM IST

Bihar Election Results 2025: CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, who is winning or losing from Phulwari?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

ECI began counting of votes across 243 seats in Bihar at 8 am today. The overall polling percentage for the two phases in Bihar was 66.91%. The polling for two phases were held on November 6 and 11 respectively.

On November 6, the first phase of voting was conducted. The first phase covered constituencies across 18 districts across the state. On November 11, the second phase of voting was concluded. Voting was done for a total of 122 constituencies across 20 districts.

CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak: Who will win in Phulwari?

Gopal Ravi Das from the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) is currently leading in the Phulwari constituency with 14,873 votes, while Shyam Rajak from Janata Dal (United) is trailing behind with 13,295 votes, as per the Election Commission of India data at 10:30 am.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar Election Results 2025: CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, who is winning or losing from Phulwari?
Bihar Election Results 2025: CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, who is
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Huge Upset for RJD in Siwan? BJP's Mangal Panday leads against RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Huge Upset for RJD in Siwan? BJP's Mangal Panday..
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: What happening with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party in early trends
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Prashant Kishor's JSP fails to make impact
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, who switched to BJP trails behind RJD's Rit Lal Roy from Danapur seat
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, trails
Bihar Election Result 2025: Is jailed JDU leader Anant Singh winning or losing from Mokama?
Bihar Election Result 2025: Is jailed JDU leader Anant Singh winning or losing?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya: Iconic place where he began his political journey; See PHOTOS
RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How rich is NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar?
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How rich is NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar?
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE