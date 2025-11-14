Bihar Election Results 2025: CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, who is winning or losing from Phulwari?

Bihar Election 2025: Is Congress pulling Mahagathbandhan down? Did Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' fail to convert crowd into votes?
INDIA
Phulwari, a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes in Patna district, has a diverse voter base comprising Dalit, Muslim, and other communities.
ECI began counting of votes across 243 seats in Bihar at 8 am today. The overall polling percentage for the two phases in Bihar was 66.91%. The polling for two phases were held on November 6 and 11 respectively.
On November 6, the first phase of voting was conducted. The first phase covered constituencies across 18 districts across the state. On November 11, the second phase of voting was concluded. Voting was done for a total of 122 constituencies across 20 districts.
Gopal Ravi Das from the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) is currently leading in the Phulwari constituency with 14,873 votes, while Shyam Rajak from Janata Dal (United) is trailing behind with 13,295 votes, as per the Election Commission of India data at 10:30 am.