Bihar Election Results 2025: Complete guide to check results, trends on Election Commission website, app

The ECI website will offer live updates, final seat tallies, region-wise breakdowns, winning candidates, and party vote shares for Bihar assembly constituencies. Trends emerge after 8 am, with most results declared by evening; some may wait until Saturday due to data compilation.

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 will be declared today, November 14, and you can track the latest updates on the Election Commission of India's (ECI) official website or through the Voter Helpline app. Once the counting begins, the voters will be able to check the latest trends and updates on the ECI official website - https://results.eci.gov.in

Here’s a complete step-by-step guide to how you can access the results on the ECI portal and app:

​Visit the official ECI website at https://results.eci.gov.in,

Find the ‘Bihar Election Results’ section.

On the homepage, look for a menu or link labelled ‘Election Results’ or ‘Assembly Election Results.’

Look for an option that reads ‘constituency-wise trends & results’ or ‘state-wise results’

If you want to view constituency-wise results, tab above the map to access a drop-down list of all constituencies.

When you select a particular constituency, it will show detailed information, including candidate-wise vote tallies, winning margins, and completed counting rounds.



How to check Bihar Election Results 2025 on ECI’s voter helpline app:

​Download the app from either the Google App Store or the Apple Store

Fill in the details to register on it

Head to the ‘results’ option on the homepage to find the results to the ‘General elections to assembly constituencies of Bihar



Bihar Election 2025 Result on ECI portal:



The ECI website will offer live updates, final seat tallies, region-wise breakdowns, winning candidates, and party vote shares for Bihar assembly constituencies. Trends emerge after 8 am, with most results declared by evening; some may wait until Saturday due to data compilation, bringing an end to a nearly month-long election campaign. This is the first assembly election in the country in two decades, which was carried out after a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was carried out. The exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar.