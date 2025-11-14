Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How to check realtime Bihar elections results 2025 on mobile, laptop
Bihar Election Results 2025: Complete guide to check results, trends on Election Commission website, app
DNA TV Show: How Taliban-Pakistan ceasefire stalled due to fatwa
De De Pyaar De 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh cook laugh-riot sequel with Luv Ranjan, but R Madhavan steals the show, Meezaan Jafri breaks his jinx
Bijapur Operation: Maoist leaders Urmila, Buchanna among 6 killed by security forces
Twinkle Khanna, Kajol once dated same man, actress reveals on her talk show: 'We have a common ex, but...'
'Down about 6 pc': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath cautions against investing in digital gold
'Winning here will be....': South Africa captain Temba Bavuma sends BIG warning to India ahead of Test series
Rishabh Pant joins Sanjiv Goenka in Kolkata as LSG begin crucial IPL 2026 retention discussions
Navale Bridge Accident: 8 dead, 20 injured as car gets crushed between 2 container trucks in Pune
INDIA
The ECI website will offer live updates, final seat tallies, region-wise breakdowns, winning candidates, and party vote shares for Bihar assembly constituencies. Trends emerge after 8 am, with most results declared by evening; some may wait until Saturday due to data compilation.
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 will be declared today, November 14, and you can track the latest updates on the Election Commission of India's (ECI) official website or through the Voter Helpline app. Once the counting begins, the voters will be able to check the latest trends and updates on the ECI official website - https://results.eci.gov.in
Here’s a complete step-by-step guide to how you can access the results on the ECI portal and app:
How to check Bihar Election Results 2025 on ECI’s voter helpline app:
Download the app from either the Google App Store or the Apple Store
Fill in the details to register on it
Head to the ‘results’ option on the homepage to find the results to the ‘General elections to assembly constituencies of Bihar
Bihar Election 2025 Result on ECI portal:
The ECI website will offer live updates, final seat tallies, region-wise breakdowns, winning candidates, and party vote shares for Bihar assembly constituencies. Trends emerge after 8 am, with most results declared by evening; some may wait until Saturday due to data compilation, bringing an end to a nearly month-long election campaign. This is the first assembly election in the country in two decades, which was carried out after a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was carried out. The exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar.