Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP's Ratnesh Kumar wins against Congress's Shashant Shekar in Patna Sahib in latest election

BJP's Ratnesh Kumar has clinched victory with 1,30,366 votes in Patna Sahib constituency after defeating Congress's Shashant Shekhar with 38,900 votes.

Ratnesh Kumar, the lawyer who came into national focus for handling the AI-generated video case involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother, has clinched a major political victory in the Patna Sahib Assembly constituency. The seat, held firmly by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for four decades, was represented by Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav for seven consecutive terms.

The Congress fielded Shashant Shekhar to challenge the BJP’s long-standing dominance, but the task proved formidable. According to the latest updates on the Election Commission of India website, the BJP has widened its margin significantly after 31 out of 31 rounds of counting.

As the last voting results:

Ratnesh Kumar (BJP): 1,30,366 votes

Shashant Shekhar (Congress): 91,466 votes

Vinita Mishra (Jan Suraaj Party): 5,236 votes

This gives Ratnesh Kumar a commanding lead of 38900 votes over his Congress opponent, while the Jan Suraaj candidate trails far behind.

The outcome is particularly crucial for the BJP as the party seeks to maintain its hold over Patna Sahib following the exit of Nand Kishore Yadav, one of Bihar’s most influential political figures. If trends hold, Ratnesh Kumar is set to become the new face of the Patna Sahib constituency, marking a significant shift after 40 years of uninterrupted leadership by Yadav.