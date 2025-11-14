FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IPL 2026 Retention Rules: How many players can franchises keep or release before auction? All you need to know

Responsible by Design: Anup Gupta on the Future of AI Governance

Bihar Elections Results 2025 Update: BIG win for RJD's viral Bhai Virendra against JSP's Jitendra Yadav from Maner

Kamini Kaushal was in love with Dilip Kumar, they were 'shattered' after their relationship ended, she married her brother-in-law: 'I couldn't dump...'

Who is Devyani Rana? BJP leader and US-educated businesswoman wins Nagrota Assembly bypoll

The Smart Way to Grow: Why Top iGaming Operators Choose Automation Over Chaos

Bihar Election Results 2025: Tejashwi Yadav wins Raghopur after nail-biting contest

Fact check: Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding card leaked? Here's what we know

Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP's Ratnesh Kumar wins against Congress's Shashant Shekar in Patna Sahib in latest election

Bihar Election Result 2025: Is Bihar's poorest candidate winning or losing? Know here

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP's Ratnesh Kumar wins against Congress's Shashant Shekar in Patna Sahib in latest election

BJP's Ratnesh Kumar has clinched victory with 1,30,366 votes in Patna Sahib constituency after defeating Congress's Shashant Shekhar with 38,900 votes.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 05:31 PM IST

Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP's Ratnesh Kumar wins against Congress's Shashant Shekar in Patna Sahib in latest election
Ratnesh Kumar, the lawyer who came into national focus for handling the AI-generated video case involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother, has clinched a major political victory in the Patna Sahib Assembly constituency. The seat, held firmly by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for four decades, was represented by Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav for seven consecutive terms.

The Congress fielded Shashant Shekhar to challenge the BJP’s long-standing dominance, but the task proved formidable. According to the latest updates on the Election Commission of India website, the BJP has widened its margin significantly after 31 out of 31 rounds of counting.

As the last voting results:

  • Ratnesh Kumar (BJP): 1,30,366 votes
  • Shashant Shekhar (Congress): 91,466 votes
  • Vinita Mishra (Jan Suraaj Party): 5,236 votes

This gives Ratnesh Kumar a commanding lead of 38900 votes over his Congress opponent, while the Jan Suraaj candidate trails far behind.

The outcome is particularly crucial for the BJP as the party seeks to maintain its hold over Patna Sahib following the exit of Nand Kishore Yadav, one of Bihar’s most influential political figures. If trends hold, Ratnesh Kumar is set to become the new face of the Patna Sahib constituency, marking a significant shift after 40 years of uninterrupted leadership by Yadav.

