Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP + JDU crossing magic number? Check latest result update here

The BJP and JDU are each leading in 71 seats, and the Congress is ahead in 14. These are only early trends, and the numbers can change as counting continues.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 10:45 AM IST

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 were conducted in two phases — the first on November 6 and the second on November 11 — and the counting of votes is underway today, November 14. A major showdown between the NDA, led by the BJP and JD(U), and the Mahagathbandhan, spearheaded by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD.

As of 10:19 am, early trends indicate a tight contest. Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD is leading in 59 constituencies, while both the BJP and JD(U) are ahead in 71 seats each. The Congress is showing leads in 14 constituencies. These are preliminary figures, and the numbers are expected to shift as counting progresses throughout the day.

This year, the RJD fielded candidates in 143 of the 243 Assembly seats, with the Congress contesting 61. The remaining constituencies were allocated to other partners in the Mahagathbandhan, including the Left parties and Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insaan Party. On the NDA side, the BJP and JD(U) contested 101 seats each, joined by allies such as Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas), Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM (S), and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

With 243 seats in the Assembly, any party or alliance needs at least 122 seats to form a majority. The results of this high-stakes election will determine whether Nitish Kumar’s NDA holds on to power or if Tejashwi Yadav’s Grand Alliance succeeds in forming the next government in Bihar.

